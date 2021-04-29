BlueCity Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2020

BEIJING, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueCity Holdings Limited ("BlueCity" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BLCT), a leading online LGBTQ platform, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F (the "Annual Report") for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 29, 2021. The Annual Report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.blue-city.com/ and on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/.

The Company will provide a hard copy of the Annual Report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's Investor Relations Department at [email protected].

About BlueCity

BlueCity (NASDAQ: BLCT) is a world-leading online LGBTQ platform providing a full suite of services that fosters connections and enhances the wellbeing of the LGBTQ community through its portfolio of apps. BlueCity's portfolio apps are available in 13 languages with more than 72 million registered users worldwide, and is the largest online LGBTQ community in China, India, Korea, Thailand and Vietnam. BlueCity's mobile app Blued enables users to conveniently and safely connect with each other, express themselves and access professional health-related services. BlueCity's portfolio of apps also includes Finka, a leading gay social networking app for a younger generation in China, and LESDO, a leading lesbian social networking app in China.

