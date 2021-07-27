BlueCity's He Health launches online consultation services, accelerating its foray into digital health

BEIJING, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueCity (Nasdaq: BLCT) has announced that He Health, the brand's health service platform for men, has officially launched its online consultation services with tens of doctors from China's top hospitals available during the launch phase, marking a significant step forward in its digital health strategy.

As China's first Internet hospital platform dedicated entirely to male health, He Health focuses on male sexual health, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), and everyday health and nutrition. The online consultation function will enable users to easily access a full range of digital health services, including doctor consultations, medical guidance, testing and health report analysis, and health management.

Currently, He Health's online consultations will center primarily on andrology, dermatology, and HIV/AIDS, addressing in particular sexual dysfunction and HIV/STDs.

BlueCity launched He Health in 2019, in the aim to tackle the lack of health awareness, limited medication purchase channels, and ineffective privacy protection that many men face when it comes to their sexual and overall health. He Health seeks to provide men with convenient, private, and friendly medical services, combining online consultation and prescription with the offline delivery of medication.

In April 2021, He Health obtained an Internet hospital license, and it announced in the following month the expansion of its post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) express delivery services from 40 cities in China to 100 by the end of 2021, bringing its two-hour delivery of critical HIV-blocking medication to more members of the community.

In the first quarter of this year, revenue from He Health reached RMB 11.4 million (USD 1.8 million), growing 297.7% year-over-year.

According to a Frost and Sullivan report commissioned by BlueCity, the scale of China's online health consultation as well as online prescription and pharmacy market is expected to reach RMB 523 billion (USD 80.3 billion) by 2025, and the digital medical market has a broad space for penetration into the healthcare field. Notably, the report claims the size of men's health and healthcare market in China is expected to reach RMB 99.6 billion (USD 15.2 billion) by 2025.

As part of the launch of its online consultation services, He Health has also kick-started a wide range of activities aimed at boosting health awareness and knowledge. This includes allowing users to pose questions on topics such as HIV, participate in a live Q&A with three leading doctors, and enjoy free, limited-time consultations with special experts. Moving forward, BlueCity will leverage livestream, video, graphics, and other engaging formats to enable a wider range of men to equip themselves with important knowledge so as to ensure their health and safety.

About BlueCity

BlueCity (NASDAQ: BLCT) is a world-leading online LGBTQ platform providing a full suite of services to foster connections and enhance the wellbeing of the LGBTQ community through its portfolio of brands. BlueCity's mobile app Blued enables users to conveniently and safely connect with each other, express themselves and access professional health-related services. Available in 13 languages, Blued connects users in about 170 countries and it is the largest online LGBTQ community in China, India, Korea, Thailand and Vietnam. BlueCity's portfolio of brands also includes Finka, a leading gay social networking app for a younger generation in China, and LESDO, a leading lesbian social networking app in China.

SOURCE BlueCity Holdings Limited

Related Links

https://www.blue-city.com/en

