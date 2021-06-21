BlueCity's He Health to introduce online consultation services and expand PEP delivery network

BEIJING, June, 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueCity (Nasdaq: BLCT) today announced that He Health, the brand's health service platform for men, will introduce comprehensive online consultation services and expand its PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) express delivery network in the second half of this year.

He Health obtained an Internet hospital license in April, which gave BlueCity greater agency by allowing it to invite renowned doctors from relevant fields on to the platform to interact with clients rather than relying on a whole host of third parties. It also enables He Health to provide a more complete set of health services from men's health consultations to advice on issues like Erectile Dysfunction, Premature Ejaculation, HIV testing and prevention, and more, as well as drug accessibility services.

Meanwhile, coverage for the two-hour PEP delivery services during working hours will be extended from 40 cities to 100 in China by the end of this year. Also, as domestically manufactured PREP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) medicine kits are more affordable, the number of users is expected to increase significantly.

Since its launch in 2019, He Health has promoted awareness of HIV prevention and men's health to tens of millions of users in China, and its services have gradually expanded from sexually transmitted diseases (including HIV) to the field of men's everyday wellbeing.

In the first quarter of this year, revenue from He Health reached RMB 11.4 million (USD 1.8 million), growing 297.7% year-over-year.

According to a Frost and Sullivan report commissioned by BlueCity, the scale of China's online health consultation as well as online prescription and pharmacy market is expected to reach RMB 523 billion (USD 80.3 billion) by 2025, and the digital medical market has a broad space for penetration into the healthcare field. Notably, the report claims the size of men's health and healthcare market in China is expected to reach RMB 99.6 billion (USD 15.2 billion) by 2025.

About BlueCity

BlueCity (NASDAQ: BLCT) is a world-leading online LGBTQ platform providing a full suite of services that foster connections and enhance the wellbeing of the LGBTQ community through its portfolio of brands. BlueCity's mobile app Blued enables users to conveniently and safely connect with each other, express themselves and access professional health-related services. Available in 13 languages, it has connected than 60 million registered users in about 170 countries, and is the largest online LGBTQ community in China, India, Korea, Thailand and Vietnam. BlueCity's portfolio of brands of apps also includes Finka, a leading gay social networking app for a younger generation in China, and LESDO, a leading lesbian social networking app in China.

