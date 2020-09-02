Blueclone Networks Is Ranked #13 Worldwide Among Managed Service Providers for SMBs

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueclone Networks is ranked as one of the world's top SMB managed service providers in the 2020 Channel Futures SMB Hot 101 rankings.

Blueclone placed 13th worldwide in the highly respected annual rankings, which evaluate MSPs on the basis of weighted annual revenue, profitability, recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

SMB Hot 101 Winner

"This is a team award that speaks to the really smart people at Blueclone who work with passion and deliver quality," said Blueclone Networks CEO Milan Baria, who founded Blueclone in 2006.

"We're humbly grateful for the worldwide recognition because it re-enforces our commitment internally and to our partners to adjust technology in response to the rapidly evolving market," said Baria, co-author of the Amazon best seller "You Are The #1 Target: Why Your Business Is Likely To Be The Victim of Cybercrime Now More Than Ever Before…And What You Can Do To Stop It."

Now in its 14th year, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking list into a vibrant group of service providers, vendors, distributors, consultants and industry analysts working to define the growing managed services opportunity.

The 2020 SMB Hot 101 is based on data collected by Channel Futures and its sister site, Channel Partners from March 1 through June 30, 2020.

"We believe entrepreneurship is the backbone of the American economy, and that the SMB is the lifeblood of the IT channel," said Kris Blackmon, Channel Partners and Channel Futures senior content director. "We have worked for over a year to create a program that recognizes those small-but-mighty MSPs that keep our industry strong, healthy and growing, and I am thrilled at the quality of the partner businesses reflected in this list."

About Blueclone Networks

Blueclone Networks is a business technology advisor and managed services provider in Princeton, N.J. providing computer services, cloud apps, VoIP, a 24/7 helpdesk, and cybersecurity services to SMBs, and co-managed IT services to enterprise-level organizations. Blueclone's primary initiative is to keep clients safe and ensure organizations can meet and demonstrate regulatory compliance.

About Informa Tech

Channel Futures, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications (ICT) Technology sector, with more than 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique digital visitors monthly, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.

