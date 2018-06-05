BlueCrest and Virtu Join Eris as Equity Partners

Today's news follows CME Group and Eris's recent announcement that Eris USD Swap Futures will migrate from Eris Exchange to CME Group in Q4 2018. Eris Swap Futures will be available for trading on CME Globex, expanding distribution to CME Group's global client franchise.

"BlueCrest started trading Eris Swap Futures earlier this year, and we are excited to partner with Eris to support this emerging pool of liquidity for expressing interest rate swap risk," said Michael Platt, CEO and Co-Founder of BlueCrest Capital Management, the global private investment partnership. "We plan to increase our participation leading up to the Q4 migration of Eris Swap Futures to CME Group, which we expect to further accelerate the growth of this innovative, capital-efficient product."

"Eris is on the leading edge of innovation in fixed income markets, providing global traders and investors a product to express their interest rate views, and providing hedgers an instrument to manage long term rate exposure," said Doug Cifu, CEO of Virtu Financial. "Virtu, as a global leader in electronic market making and execution services, is uniquely positioned to contribute to and benefit from Eris's growth."

"BlueCrest is a recognized, global leader in interest rate swap trading among buy-side firms, and Virtu has an impressive track record in providing liquidity in fixed income markets," said Neal Brady, CEO of Eris Exchange. "Bringing both BlueCrest and Virtu on board as committed partners positions Eris Swap Futures to achieve another level of liquidity and volume growth ahead of our migration to CME Group later this year."

About Eris:

The Eris Exchange group includes a US futures exchange registered as a Designated Contract Market with the CFTC, and owns the Eris Methodology™, the intellectual property on which the USD Eris Swap Futures contracts are based. These contracts currently trade electronically on the Eris SwapBook electronic trading platform, and clear through CME Clearing. Current open interest in Eris USD Interest Rate Swap Futures is over 210,000 contracts, and they receive automatic margin offsets against the CME rates complex, including Eurodollar and U.S. Treasury Futures. Eris also licenses the Eris Methodology to Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), where Eris CDX IG and CDX HY Credit Index Futures, EURIBOR, and GBP LIBOR Interest Rate Futures trade and clear.

Trademarks of Eris Exchange and/or its affiliates include Eris, Eris Exchange, Eris SwapBook, Eris BlockBox, Eris PAI, Eris Methodology, Eris Pricing Engine and the Eris Logo. For more information, visit Eris Exchange online at http://www.erisfutures.com or follow Eris on Twitter @erisfutures.

