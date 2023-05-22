BLUECREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PARTNERS WITH ARCESIUM TO AUTOMATE AND ENHANCE OPERATIONS

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcesium, a leading global financial technology firm, and BlueCrest Capital Management, the prominent private investment firm led by Mike Platt, announced their agreement to commence the implementation of Arcesium's fully integrated technology platform and Financial Operations professionals, which will, once deployed, support BlueCrest's operational teams.

BlueCrest will seek to leverage Arcesium's cloud-based infrastructure, which assists with post-trade operations and middle- and back-office workflows. BlueCrest will also look to take advantage of Arcesium's global Financial Operations capabilities to augment its sophisticated in-house operations and technology team. 

"Since opening the Arcesium London office in 2020 as part of our continued global expansion, we have seen a growing appetite from large, complex asset managers looking to optimize their businesses whilst reducing costs and inefficiencies. BlueCrest is a perfect example of this, and we are delighted to work with them," said Chris Barrow, Head of Arcesium Europe.

About Arcesium LLC

Arcesium is a global financial technology company delivering pre- and post-investment and enterprise data management solutions to some of the world's most sophisticated financial institutions, including hedge funds, banks, institutional asset managers, and private equity firms. Expertly designed to achieve a synchronized golden source of data throughout a client's ecosystem, Arcesium's cloud-native technology is built to systematize the most complex workflows and help clients achieve scale.

Today, Arcesium services over $675 billion in global client AUM with a staff of over 1,800 software engineering, accounting, operations, and treasury professionals. Arcesium was built from a platform developed and tested by investment and technology development firm, the D. E. Shaw group, and launched as a joint venture with Blackstone Alternative Asset Management. J.P. Morgan, another large client, later made a strategic investment in the company, helping Arcesium further its mission: to power the entire investment lifecycle.

For more information about Arcesium and our capabilities, visit www.arcesium.com

