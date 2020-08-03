BlueCrest Capital Management Transitions to SS&C for Multi-Asset Execution Management

WINDSOR, Conn., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced BlueCrest Capital Management has selected SS&C Eze to power its trading.

SS&C Eze's EMS stood out with its advanced trading features and flexibility for traders and portfolio managers on a single platform. The private alternatives manager transitioned its equities and equity futures and options trading to Eze EMS due to its extensive functionality, reliability and support.

In the past 12 months, SS&C Eze made multiple improvements to trade automation. Ongoing development leverages AI and machine learning for more intelligent trading features. Additionally, the platform offers improved client access to liquidity, more functionality via enhanced APIs, and increased security.

"We are excited to welcome BlueCrest Capital Management to Eze EMS," said Michael Hutner, Senior V.P. and General Manager, SS&C Eze. "SS&C Eze is committed to working closely with our customers to develop, deliver and support technology that will help them successfully navigate the current market environment."

About Blue Crest Capital Management

BlueCrest Capital Management was founded in 2000, focused on fixed income macro trading. The firm has now developed into one of the largest global alternative asset managers, with offices in London, Geneva, New York, Singapore, Jersey, Boston, Connecticut, Toronto, São Paulo and Hong Kong.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com .

