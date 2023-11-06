BlueCrest Health Group Unites Three Behavioral Health Centers

Trusted behavioral healthcare services in New Jersey will be available across the state

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueCrest Health Group (bluecresthealthgroup.com) was recently founded to encompass the behavioral healthcare centers BlueCrest Recovery Center, QuickSilver Counseling Center, and Assess With Guidance. The foundation of the BlueCrest Health Group brand will ensure high-quality behavioral health care is accessible to individuals with substance use disorders and mental health conditions across the state.

"Strong clinical groundwork and spiritual experiences, when woven together, creates an unshakeable foundation for life. My experience has shown me that, when properly combined, this approach can and does yield dramatic, life-saving results," said Richard Hession, chief executive officer at BlueCrest Recovery Center. BlueCrest Recovery Center in Woodland Park, NJ, is the flagship location of BlueCrest Health Group, having helped thousands of people over nearly a decade of service.

In 2023, QuickSilver Counseling Center opened to provide access to substance abuse and mental health treatment in New Providence, NJ. Later the same year, Assess With Guidance launched in Fanwood, NJ, to help individuals and their families access level-of-care assessments for behavioral health needs.

BlueCrest Health Group will provide structure and continuity for all three locations in New Jersey. BlueCrest centers have demonstrated a successful track record in treating substance abuse and mental health conditions. Establishing BlueCrest Health Group allows streamlined support when clients need specialized services that are available at different locations.

About BlueCrest Health Group

BlueCrest Health Group is a trusted partner in the behavioral health field, setting the standard for patient engagement and care with an unmatched continuum of care that includes PHP, IOP, OP, and level-of-care assessments. Through genuine clinical relationships and evidence-based treatment, we help change the future of recovery and improved mental health one person at a time.

CONTACT: Devon Zanaras - [email protected]

SOURCE BlueCrest Health Group

