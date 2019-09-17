Bluecrew Strengthens Leadership Team with the Addition of Industry Veterans to Accelerate Growth

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluecrew , the on-demand staffing platform for flexible W-2 work, today announced the appointment of Sam Estes as Vice President of Sales and Tom Knight as Director of Growth. Estes will direct Bluecrew's sales team as the company continues its national expansion. Knight will lead Bluecrew's worker acquisition strategy to meet growing customer demand.

The leadership expansion comes on the heels of Bluecrew's substantial growth over the past year including tripling revenue and expanding nationally.

"Bluecrew is disrupting traditional staffing with a technology-first solution that offers both hourly workers and their employers a way to instantly access work and fill open jobs -- all with a level of flexibility, reliability, protection and control that is unprecedented," said Adam Roston, Bluecrew CEO. "Sam's deep staffing industry knowledge combined with Tom's proven track record in building on-demand marketplaces will be invaluable as we continue to accelerate growth."

Estes most recently led regional sales for Paycom Software, one of the nation's fastest-growing HRIS (Human Resources Information Software) companies. At Paycom, he worked with HR and C-Suite personnel to identify modern technology solutions to fit their workforce management needs. Estes began his career at Aerotek, a leading traditional staffing firm, working his way up into various management roles in both the commercial and professional verticals.

"I've witnessed firsthand the challenges companies face with traditional staffing firms. Bluecrew's platform uses technology and data to make better hiring decisions and eliminate the inefficiencies inherent in legacy staffing business models," said Estes. "I'm excited to join the organization at a time of rapid expansion and help grow our footprint across the country."

Most recently, Knight led driver growth and retention strategy for Lyft. He brings 15 years of experience in operations management, strategy, and marketplace scaling. At Lyft, he also managed an incubation team that developed new growth related initiatives during a period of rapid expansion. Knight has also held various positions at Wells Fargo, Fifth Third, and Reliant Bancorp.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of Bluecrew and share the company's passion to serve workers and provide them with sustainable and reliable employment by putting them first. Job flexibility has become a key driver in attracting workers and Bluecrew is unique in using technology to combine flexible work opportunities with W-2 employee protections," said Knight.

To learn more about Bluecrew, visit http://www.bluecrewjobs.com .

About Bluecrew

Founded in 2015, Bluecrew is the only on-demand platform exclusively for flexible W-2 work. Job seekers turn to Bluecrew for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a broad range of industries including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality.

Bluecrew is disrupting the traditional staffing model (an industry worth $130 billion which is almost exclusively offline) with a mobile-first platform that offers workers control, flexibility, and protection, while instantly connecting them to high quality, short and long-term employment opportunities. Unlike gig economy platforms, all Crew Members are W-2 employees of Bluecrew, receiving benefits and protections like minimum wage, overtime, sick pay, and workers' compensation. Bluecrew is headquartered in Chicago with a presence in markets nationwide and is owned and operated by IAC (NASDAQ: IAC). Learn more at https://www.Bluecrewjobs.com/

