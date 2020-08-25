Bluedog Design Recognized As Great Place to Work-Certified Company

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluedog Design, a Chicago based award-winning, innovative brand and growth consultancy, has been recognized nationally as a 2020 Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company. Leveraging 30 years of research to quantify the current state of workplace culture Great Place to Work Certification shows how companies compare to the best in the world. Using their rigorous methodology, they gather and evaluate employee feedback and recognize companies who have built high-trust, high-performance company cultures. Every year, they conduct the world's largest study of workplace excellence and hold the gold standard benchmarks for your country, industry, location and more.

"I am thrilled to be able to say Bluedog Design is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company," said Michelle Hayward, CEO of Bluedog Design. "I want to first thank everyone that contributed to this award and secondly, I would like to thank all our clients and partners for challenging us to be the best we can be in providing creative and growth-generating solutions to complex issues."

In order to be recognized as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company Bluedog Design team members voluntarily submitted evaluations on topics and areas ranging from management's competency at running the business, hiring practices, team member management and coordination, employee responsibility, company vision and stability. Across the board Bluedog Design achieved the highest ratings.

"When I started Bluedog I knew getting the right people and creating a positive and supportive environment was as important for us as doing the exciting work with Blue Chip or Fortune 500 clients," added Hayward. "I am proud of everything that we have achieved but what gives me joy is how our Bluedoggers feel about coming to work and engaging with one another."

The accolade is another award for Bluedog Design which in the past three years has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by Crain's Chicago Business (2018, 2019, 2020) as well as 2018 Crain's Chicago Business No. 1 ranked Top Workplace for Women. www.bluedogdesign.com

