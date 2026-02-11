BlueDot Meetings Enters the Video Meeting Market with Focus on Security and Seamless AI-Powered Language Translation, taking on Zoom and Microsoft Teams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful seed round and entering a series A funding round, BlueDot Meetings today announced its official entry into the global virtual meetings market, launching a next-generation platform designed to eliminate language barriers, simplify access, and enhance security for modern digital collaboration.

BlueDot Meetings leverages advanced artificial intelligence to deliver real-time language translation directly within the meeting experience. Participants are able to communicate naturally across 15 languages without relying on third-party tools, plug-ins, or external software, enabling clearer and more inclusive collaboration for global teams, clients, and partners.

Unlike traditional virtual meeting platforms, BlueDot Meetings requires no software downloads, installations or ongoing updates. The browser-based solution allows users to join meetings instantly through a secure web interface, reducing IT complexity and ensuring meetings begin on time without technical disruption.

Security is a foundational element of the BlueDot Meetings platform. The solution incorporates enhanced security protocols designed to safeguard sensitive conversations and data. Features include encrypted communications and robust access controls, providing enterprise-grade protection suitable for organizations operating in regulated or security-conscious environments.

"Communication should never be limited by language, technology, or unnecessary risk," said Mark Jackson, Chairman and Founder of BlueDot Meetings. "We built BlueDot Meetings to remove those barriers entirely—delivering real-time AI translation, instant access with no downloads, and security protocols that organizations can trust. Our goal is simple: make global collaboration seamless and secure for everyone. Trust the DOT." Jackson also serves as the Honorary Consul General of Japan (Alabama).

With its market entry, BlueDot Meetings positions itself as a modern solution for businesses, institutions, and organizations seeking secure, accessible, and intelligent virtual communication. As collaboration increasingly spans borders and cultures, BlueDot Meetings delivers a platform built for the way the world meets today.

With its headquarters currently in Birmingham, AL, BlueDot recently secured a UK Market Director in Liverpool, England and plans to open a UK office in Liverpool in Q2. Usage of BlueDot Meetings has been tracked in 43 countries.

About BlueDot Meetings

BlueDot Meetings is a secure, browser-based virtual meeting platform featuring built-in AI language translation, zero-download access, and advanced security protocols designed to support global collaboration.

Visit www.bluedotmeetings.com to experience BlueDot Meetings.

For investor information, visit www.bluedotglobal.com

Media Contact:

Ashley King

PR/Marketing Committee Chair

BlueDot Meetings

[email protected]

+650 534 7393

SOURCE BlueDot Global Technologies, Inc.