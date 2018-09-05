BLUEFIN Acquires PRSI, Strengthening its Leadership in Commercial Roof Consulting

DENVER, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUEFIN, LLC, a nationwide consulting company for commercial roofs, pavement, and building envelope management, announced it acquired Professional Roof Services, Inc. (PRSI), a Delaware-based roof consulting company. BLUEFIN, the first roof consulting company to provide mobile assessment and online analytics and data management to customers, further strengthens its ability to provide quality consulting services to Mid-Atlantic clients. The move reinforces BLUEFIN's position as the largest, leading consulting group in the industry.

"We're pleased to welcome PRSI's exceptional team of experienced roof consultants with an outstanding technical ability to BLUEFIN, and for the opportunity to serve PRSI's customers and communities," said Richard Rast, president of BLUEFIN. "We're committed to PRSI's growth through expanded service offerings, and we are expecting powerful synergy between our teams to greatly benefit clients."

Blaine Chipola, PRSI president, founded the company in 1993. Dedicating his career to the highest integrity in roof consulting, Chipola carefully searched to combine PRSI with a company that will continue PRSI's history of technical excellence and objectivity, while adding resources and capabilities to provide growth opportunities for PRSI's people and expanded service offerings for customers.

PRSI serves dozens of Mid-Atlantic clients in healthcare, government, education, pharmaceuticals and commercial property management. BLUEFIN's extensive experience with similar clients across North America and its Maryland office makes this a pertinent transaction.

"This is a great fit for PRSI as we looked for a company that values our employees and customers and provides strong support," said Chipola. "BLUEFIN's large support group allows our team to expand our presence and service offerings in roofing, pavement, and building envelope and continue delivering quality projects to new and existing clients."

This marks BLUEFIN's second acquisition since it closed on CyberCon Consulting last year. The purchase follows BLUEFIN's office expansion in Dallas-Fort Worth and growing presence in the Pacific Northwest.

About BLUEFIN, LLC



BLUEFIN is the premier consulting company for commercial roof, pavement, and building envelope management for clients with large footprints in North America. Headquartered in Denver with offices throughout the U.S., BLUEFIN serves customers in government, education, retail, oil and gas, commercial real estate, pharmaceutical, and similar industries that commit to operating world-class facilities. BLUEFIN's data management technology automates the project workflow to over 40,000 buildings on over one billion square feet of building area.







To learn more about BLUEFIN, please visit bluefinllc.com.

CONTACT:



Shelby Ray, Sr. Marketing and Public Relations Specialist



BLUEFIN, LLC



sray@bluefinllc.com



http://www.bluefinllc.com/

SOURCE BLUEFIN, LLC