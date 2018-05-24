Bluefin Recalls Wireless Phone Chargers Due to Burn Hazard

Name of Product: Wireless phone chargers

Hazard: The wireless phone charger can overheat while in use, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chargers and contact Bluefin for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Bluefin toll-free at 877-211-7220 ext. 145 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@logoincluded.com or online at www.logoincluded.com and click on the recall link at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 3,000

Description:

This recall involves wireless smart phone chargers with model number AC16B printed on the bottom. The recalled chargers are circular and have clear edges and a white plastic center with black trim. They measure about 3.9" in diameter and 0.4" tall. A black USB cable is included with the chargers.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received three reports of the phone chargers overheating. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Distributed as a free promotional item to attendees at the FICO World tradeshow in Miami Beach, Florida and other events and the ad specialty channel in April 2018.

Importer: Bluefin International, of Cumming, Ga.

Manufactured in: China

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluefin-recalls-wireless-phone-chargers-due-to-burn-hazard-300654435.html

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

