Bluefire Insurance is now in Illinois

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluefire Insurance has expanded its presence into Illinois. This increases Bluefire's footprint across eight states, with more states to be added in the coming months.

Bluefire Choice, which will be sold exclusively through independent agents, is now available.

Bluefire's expansion into the Illinois market is part of the company strategy to expand geographically and grow the business by being the carrier of choice for independent agents while providing a consumer-focused product and experience for the insureds.

Andrew Shrout, President of Bluefire Insurance, expanded on the launch. "We are excited about our launch into Illinois and the opportunity to grow our relationship with the independent agency community. Our approach is simple, deliver a competitively priced product with exceptional customer service and keep our customer, the agent, at the heart of what we do. After all, NOTHING happens until the agent recommends Bluefire Insurance."

To join the movement and become an Independent Bluefire Agent, visit www.bluefireinsurance.com/become-a-producer.

About Bluefire Insurance

Bluefire Insurance offers a wide variety of innovative solutions in multiple states, with a focus on providing consumers with an excellent insurance product with great coverage at affordable rates. Bluefire's number one priority is, and will always be, to ensure an unsurpassed customer experience to our agents and insureds at every interaction. For more information about Bluefire Insurance, please visit www.bluefireinsurance.com.

SOURCE Bluefire Insurance

