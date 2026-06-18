Bluefish Launches Agentic Campaigns to Power AI Optimization Workflows for the Fortune 500

New Agentic Campaigns feature brings digital marketing frameworks to AEO workflows.

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluefish, the Agentic Marketing Platform for enterprise brands, today announced Agentic Campaigns, an automated workflow tool that enables marketing teams to organically optimize their brand's AI visibility and performance.

As consumers increasingly use AI to discover and engage with brands online, Bluefish Agentic Campaigns provides Fortune 500 marketers with a structured way to influence that representation at scale. With this new capability, Bluefish customers can manage their Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) strategies with the same rigor and structure they rely on with other marketing channels.

In traditional digital marketing, brand teams will typically develop and execute media strategies across multiple channels and functions in order to achieve their marketing goals. With Bluefish Agentic Campaigns, much of that work is intelligently automated and optimized by AI agents to maximize performance against specific brand objectives on AI channels. Built-in collaboration tools make it easy for cross-functional AI marketing teams to work together and scale AEO initiatives across large organizations.

Getting started with Bluefish Agentic Campaigns is easy. Users set their AI performance targets and desired campaign parameters, choose which AI channels they want to optimize for and Bluefish automatically handles the rest: analyzing historical AI performance, diagnosing key AI performance drivers, and generating targeted AI content and data tactics to reach campaign goals.

The included optimization systems automatically manage everything brands need to take action, including identifying key gaps in AI model understandings of a brand, which content sources or topics may require updates, and even the detailed rationale behind the agents' recommendations. Once the Agentic Campaign is live, the Bluefish system automatically tracks the KPI impact of each change to help marketers measure the effectiveness of their work.

"Marketers have a playbook for every campaign type, except AI. Bluefish Agentic Campaigns is the first solution to create automated, repeatable processes that span the entire marketing organization," said Jing Feng, co-founder and COO of Bluefish. "It works at two levels: executives get a direct line between AI optimization investment and KPI movement. Practitioners get specific direction they can execute on immediately."

Bluefish is one of the largest AEO players in the category and already works with over 10% of the Fortune 500, helping their marketing teams track and improve how AI represents their brands. With Agentic Campaigns, Bluefish customers can now take their AEO initiatives to the next level.

To learn more, visit bluefishai.com.

About Bluefish

Bluefish is the Agentic Marketing Platform (AMP) for the Fortune 500. The platform helps the world's largest brands track, optimize and measure their performance across major AI platforms like ChatGPT and Google Gemini. Brands including Adidas, Hearst, Ulta Beauty, Tishman Speyer and others use Bluefish to ensure their products and services are accurately portrayed in AI-generated responses consumers see every day. Since launching in 2024, Bluefish has scaled to more than 10% of the Fortune 500, with hundreds of enterprise accounts spanning 15 verticals including travel, financial services, CPG, luxury and beauty. To learn more, please visit www.bluefishai.com

SOURCE Bluefish AI