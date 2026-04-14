Bluefish Raises $43 Million Series B to Power Agentic Marketing for the Fortune 500

Co-led by Threshold and NEA, financing accelerates rollout of the Bluefish Agentic Marketing platform across Fortune 500 brands and marketers; bringing total funding to $68 million in just two years.

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluefish, the Agentic Marketing Platform (AMP) for Fortune 500 brands, announced the close of $43 million Series B growth financing co-led by Threshold Ventures and NEA with participation from multiple enterprise investors including Amex Ventures, TIAA Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and continued participation from Bloomberg Beta. Existing investors Crane Venture Partners, Laconia, and Swift Ventures also participated in the round. The raise brings total Bluefish funding to $68 million, bolstering the company's leadership position in the enterprise segment of the rapidly growing estimated $500 billion Agentic Marketing opportunity.

Since its launch in 2024, Bluefish has quickly become the go-to platform for large brands building enterprise-grade Agentic Marketing capabilities to gain visibility and influence over how their products are portrayed to consumers by AI tools like ChatGPT and Google Gemini. The platform is already used by about 10% of the Fortune 500, with hundreds of accounts across 12+ verticals including financial services, pharmaceuticals, beauty, luxury and consumer packaged goods. Bluefish customers already include many of the world's largest brands, including Adidas, American Express, Hearst, LVMH, and Ulta Beauty. The platform currently processes millions of AI prompts and responses per day across all major AI providers including ChatGPT, Google AI, Claude, Perplexity, and Amazon Rufus, covering billions of monthly active users (MAU).

"Having reached over 1 billion MAU within 12-months of launch, AI is clearly the next major marketing channel on the internet, just like search, social or mobile before it," said Alex Sherman, co-founder and CEO of Bluefish. "To manage this critical new channel properly, enterprise brands are looking for agentic marketing technology partners with the same enterprise-grade sophistication that they expect across their existing marketing stack. From day one, Bluefish has focused exclusively on building the most comprehensive agentic marketing suite in the category, and it is becoming the enterprise tool in Fortune 500 marketers' arsenal."

Because AI models train and learn from many different pieces of content and data, optimizing AI performance often requires collaboration across multiple marketing functions, including first-party content, third-party content, and data teams. The Bluefish AMP was purpose-built to enable this integrated strategy, and combines AI Monitoring, Activation and Measurement into a single end-to-end marketing suite that can be used across Search, Content, PR/Comms, Commerce, and Paid Media teams to manage AI channel performance.

"Some believe success in AI comes from gaming the system, but that approach won't last. Marketers can't out-compute LLMs, and while shortcuts may deliver momentary lifts, they don't create durable advantage," said Jing Feng, co-founder and COO of Bluefish. "Bluefish is built to help enterprises earn their position in AI. You can keep chasing the algorithm—or you can become what it consistently chooses. Bluefish makes the latter possible at enterprise scale. And we're just getting started."

Using Bluefish, enterprise brands are able to gain deep insight into the specific sources, narratives, and competitor signals driving LLM behavior, translate that intelligence into targeted optimization campaigns to directly influence AI outcomes; and attribute these optimization campaigns to tangible lift in visibility, favorability, and revenue from this critical new channel. Fortune 500 brands regularly see double and triple-digit performance gains across AI performance metrics within months of deploying Bluefish.

The company was founded by Alex Sherman (CEO), Jing Feng (COO), and Andrei Dunca (CTO) — a team of industry insiders that previously founded, scaled and sold category-defining marketing platforms that are now owned by Microsoft and Meta. The extended Bluefish executive team also includes experienced marketers and AI engineers from major technology and marketing players including Microsoft, The Trade Desk, AppNexus, Publicis, and multiple CPG brands.

"Bluefish is scaling fast, with 10% of the Fortune 500 engaged, triple-digit performance gains for the world's most demanding brands and a platform built for the agent-driven commerce era," said Ann Bordetsky, Board Member who led NEA's investment in Bluefish. "We believe when you see an inevitable market, insatiable customer demand, defensible platform and proven team all converge — you double down."

"When the world's largest brands converge on a single platform, that's a category being defined. Bluefish has built what no one else has: an end-to-end system that tells enterprise marketing teams not just what AI is saying about their brand, but why and what to do about it," said Lisa Xu, Partner at Threshold Ventures. "That combination of depth, scale, and measurable results is why the Fortune 500 are building their AI advantage on Bluefish."

"Bluefish understands the needs of enterprise marketing teams and built its platform with this sophistication in mind," said Kevin Tsang, Managing Director at Amex Ventures. "That's why we're excited to partner with them in this important emerging category and utilize their platform to better understand and improve how American Express is showing up in AI channels. AI is reshaping how customers engage with brands, and Bluefish is building the platform for this next generation of marketing."

About Bluefish

Bluefish is the leading Agentic Marketing Platform (AMP) built for today's AI-driven internet. Since launching in 2024, 10% of the Fortune 500 across 12+ verticals have tapped Bluefish to control how they show up where it matters most — ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Claude, Perplexity, and Amazon Rufus. A true end-to-end system, Bluefish gives enterprise marketing leaders from the world's most valuable brands clear visibility into how AI systems understand, influence, and measure brand performance across the agentic internet – turning AI-powered discovery into measurable competitive advantage. To learn more, visit www.bluefishai.com

About NEA

New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA) is a global venture capital firm focused on helping entrepreneurs build transformational businesses across multiple stages, sectors and geographies. Founded in 1977, NEA has more than $35 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025, and invests in technology and healthcare companies at all stages in a company's lifecycle, from seed stage through IPO. The firm's long track record of investing includes more than 285 portfolio company public listings and more than 510 mergers and acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.nea.com.

About Threshold

Threshold Ventures partners with founder-led companies at defining moments of growth, helping them build enduring businesses. Based in Palo Alto, Threshold invests primarily at the Seed, Series A, and Series B stages across enterprise software, healthcare, and frontier technology. With a concentrated, high-conviction strategy, Threshold has backed category-defining companies including Box, Doximity, Livongo, Redfin, Remitly, Rippling, and Twilio. Learn more at www.threshold.vc

SOURCE Bluefish AI