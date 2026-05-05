Bluefish Launches AI Accuracy, Bringing Brand Verification to AI Channels for the First Time

The launch is a first-of-its-kind AI accuracy technology and enables a new brand-verified data pipeline between enterprise brands and AI channels — improving AI accuracy for consumers, AI providers and commercial brands.

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluefish, the Agentic Marketing Platform (AMP) for Fortune 500 brands, today launched AI Accuracy — a first-of-its-kind capability that tracks whether AI channels are representing a brand factually. Central to the product release is Brand Vault, a new Bluefish capability that ingests a brand's first-party content to establish a continuously updated, verified source of truth that can be shared with LLMs as training materials to improve accuracy.

AI accuracy is a critical priority for enterprise brands. Industry experts estimate that 5-20% of AI responses contain a factual inaccuracy or hallucination. According to a March 2026 Rithum survey of more than 1,000 US and UK shoppers, 58% say their trust in a brand decreases when AI provides incorrect product information. 16% abandon the purchase entirely, while only 5% verify AI recommendations on a brand's own website. For enterprise brands managing hundreds of SKUs across dozens of markets, in categories where specifications, pricing and formulations change regularly, the surface area for AI to cite an error is enormous. In regulated industries including pharmaceuticals, financial services, and insurance, an inaccurate AI response carries direct legal and compliance exposure. Until today, commercial brands had no way to identify, measure or address these risks at scale.

The Bluefish Agentic Marketing Suite already enables marketers to track and influence AI performance across a number of dimensions: AI Visibility, which measures whether a brand appears in AI responses; AI Favorability, which tracks whether the AI sentiment in the response is positive; and AI Safety, which flags content that is harmful or off-brand. Each of these metrics are critical KPIs to track, but the new AI Accuracy insights enable brands to understand what matters most – if the response is factually accurate.

Based on brand-verified information, this new Bluefish Accuracy technology continuously monitors AI responses across every major channel, extracting and verifying every factual claim made about the brand. Every mismatch is traced to the exact channel and response it came from, scored by severity, and filterable by product line, topic, and audience profile across millions of AI responses evaluated daily, enabling brands to quickly diagnose and take action.

"AI is only as accurate as its sources, and when AI gets facts about a brand wrong, consumers don't blame AI, they blame the brand. That's the dynamic that makes accuracy so consequential: it affects discovery, it affects conversion, and it affects trust," said Alex Sherman, co-founder and CEO of Bluefish. "The brands that treat accuracy as a strategic priority now and build the infrastructure to manage it systematically will have a durable advantage over competitors."

"Accuracy is more than a defensive strategy, it is a growth lever. A consumer who gets correct, trustworthy information from AI at the research stage is more likely to convert, more likely to return, and more likely to trust the brand the next time AI surfaces it," said Jing Feng, co-founder and COO of Bluefish. "Bluefish is built to deliver this at scale."

Bluefish already processes millions of prompts daily for 10% of the Fortune 500, including Adidas, Hearst, and Ulta Beauty, across ChatGPT, Google AI, Claude, Perplexity, and Amazon Rufus. AI Accuracy is the first product of its kind, built on the most extensive AI channel data set in enterprise marketing.

About Bluefish

Bluefish is the Agentic Marketing Platform (AMP) that Fortune 500 brands rely on to win the AI-driven internet. Since launching in 2024, Bluefish has become the definitive category leader for enterprise brands — serving over 100 enterprise accounts across 15+ verticals, processing millions of brand-relevant prompts daily, and delivering measurable performance improvements for the world's most valuable brands. The platform delivers an end-to-end system to understand, influence, and measure brand performance across the agentic internet including ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Claude, Perplexity, and Amazon Rufus. Enterprise marketing leaders have always known how to build. Bluefish gives them the foundation to build for the agentic future. To learn more, visit www.bluefishai.com.

SOURCE Bluefish AI