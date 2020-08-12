Blueflame Medical To Adopt Indiana School District, Will Provide Masks and its New Doc Hygiene™ Hand Sanitizer Packets

Blueflame Medical will provide the school district with enough masks and Doc Hygiene™ hand sanitizer packets to outfit the District's students and staff so that the District is well prepared for the opening of school in the era of COVID-19. Masks will be provided to students and staff in a manner determined by District leadership and each classroom will be outfitted with Doc Hygiene™ hand sanitizer packets.

"We are proud to be adopting the DeKalb County Central United School District," said John Thomas, President of Blueflame Medical. "Nothing is more important to us than ensuring children and the heroes who teach them are safe as they return to school."

"DeKalb County Central United School District, along with school districts nationwide, have worked tirelessly to ensure a safe & healthy environment for the return of students into our buildings. Additional resources are necessary to comply with elevated health & safety requirements. Unfortunately, the added expenses come with only a small amount of additional state & federal revenue to support these necessary measures. That is why at this time, we are extremely grateful to be embarking on an exciting new partnership with Blueflame Medical. This partnership will go a long way to help offset some of the necessary supplies. "It is both the collaboration and generosity of partnerships such as this which help to make many initiatives possible in a public school system." said Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider. "We are exceedingly grateful for the partnership with Blueflame Medical and hope that our success with this program can foster future endeavors between private industry & public school districts."

The DeKalb Central Foundation is pleased to accept this generous donation on behalf of DeKalb Central Schools." said Foundation Board President Mike Watson. "The masks and hand sanitizer will help provide a safer environment as students return to classes. We're glad we could facilitate the partnership between Blueflame Medical and DeKalb Central Schools by providing the means for a tax deductible donation."

Over the next few months, Blueflame intends to work closely with DeKalb Central's leadership as well as county public health officials in the hopes of developing a set of best practices which the company hopes will be helpful to other school districts.

"Our hope is to create a public-private partnership that can be replicated in other school districts. In an era of chronically underfunded public schools, we hope to inspire other businesses to step up and help local school districts absorb the unexpected cost of providing PPE to students and staff," concluded Thomas.

About Blueflame Medical: Blueflame Medical is a medical supply and healthcare logistics company serving governments, private businesses and other entities worldwide. On the philanthropic side, the company regularly donates PPE including a recent donation of 100,000 N-95 Masks to the Chicago Police Department.

About Doc Hygiene: A new business unit of Blueflame Medical, Doc Hygiene™ offers premium hand sanitizer in convenieng, compact and portable single use packets. As COVID-19 continues, it's important that consumers choose the right hand sanitizer products. Doc Hygiene™ leads its competitors with a formula of 75% ethyl alcohol, vitamin E, and aloe vera. Doc Hygiene™ is ideally suited to the school setting. Each packet contains 3ml of sanitizer, the volume recommended by the American Council on Science and Health to clean both hands.

About DeKalb Central United Schools: Serving 3,660 students in northeastern Indiana, DeKalb Central United Schools seeks to develop socially responsible students who are literate, academically successful, engaged in all aspects of their education, and prepared for success in the 21st Century.

