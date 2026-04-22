BlueFocus Reports 2025 Results as AI-Driven Revenue Reaches USD 546.05 Million and Token Usage Surpasses One Trillion

BEIJING, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueFocus today released its 2025 annual report, reporting revenue of USD 10.07 billion, net profit of USD 32.984 million, net profit attributable to shareholders excluding non-recurring items of USD 39.873 million, and net cash generated from operating activities of USD 92.645 million. The company also reported AI-driven revenue of USD 546.05 million for the year, while total token usage surpassed one trillion.

The results point to two developments at once: a return to stronger operating momentum and deeper AI integration into the company's workflows. According to the annual report, AI-driven revenue rose 210.42% year over year and accounted for 5.42% of total revenue in 2025. At the same time, global outbound media buying remained the company's largest business segment, generating USD 8.282 billion and accounting for 82.25% of total revenue.

In a separate letter to investors released alongside the annual report, BlueFocus CEO Fei Pan described token usage as a practical internal indicator of whether AI has moved beyond experimentation and into operating workflows. "Token has become the new fuel and new infrastructure of intelligence," Pan wrote. "Behind these massive token numbers is the fact that AI has truly entered every capillary of BlueFocus's business, from social media insights, creator analysis, and advertising risk control, to winning-creative extraction, intelligent budget adjustment, and video content production."

BlueFocus said those workflows are increasingly being handled through its Blue AI platform. In 2025, Blue AI completed 146 million agent-to-agent collaborative tasks. Across 85% of relevant operating scenarios, including strategy formulation, budget allocation, and media-buying decisions, the company said AI outperformed humans without manual intervention. Management said the next stage is to extend that capability toward more autonomous, end-to-end decision-making across marketing operations.

The company is also tying AI more directly to organization design and capital allocation. BlueFocus said it has built a core bench of nearly 500 AI talents and introduced an AI Business Partner mechanism to embed AI capability across business lines. In 2025, investment in AI-related technical talent reached USD 13.957 million, up 76.52% year over year. BlueFocus said these changes are intended to support a broader shift from project-based delivery toward more system-based and continuously learning AI services.

On the investment side, BlueFocus said 2025 was the first year in which it strategically concentrated its external investments on AI Native companies. According to the investor letter, the company has invested in six AI Native companies across multimodal video generation, creator marketing, digital employees and agent infrastructure, generative engine optimization, and AI advertising decision-making. It also made a strategic investment in AGI House, which BlueFocus described as part of its effort to stay connected to early-stage AI companies and emerging capabilities.

Global outbound marketing remained the company's main revenue engine in 2025. BlueFocus said its three major strategic media partners — Meta, Google, and TikTok for Business — all delivered year-over-year advertising revenue growth, while relationships with newer partners including AppLovin, Uber Ads, and Netflix continued to expand. The company said this broader media mix is intended to give Chinese brands a more complete and efficient global traffic matrix as they expand internationally.

BlueFocus is also continuing to build out local operating capacity overseas. The company currently operates seven overseas offices and expects that number to rise to more than ten in 2026. Offices in Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia have developed quickly, and BlueFocus said more than two of them have already entered the stage of scaled profitability. The company said the next phase of Globalization 2.0 will focus not only on growth, but also on improving revenue mix and profit mix through a greater contribution from mid-tier media partners and from self-built traffic and technology platforms such as Blue X and Blue Turbo.

In his investor letter, Pan framed AI and Globalization 2.0 as the company's two long-term operating priorities. "Under the twin waves of AI and globalization, we have the opportunity to truly break through the boundaries and ceiling of BlueFocus's development," he wrote.

BlueFocus said it will continue to invest in AI infrastructure, AI-driven operating models, and overseas operating capacity as part of its long-term strategy.

About BlueFocus

BlueFocus is a China-based marketing communications and technology company. Its core businesses include global outbound marketing, full-service campaign services, and AI-driven marketing platforms. The company said it is focused on integrating AI more deeply into operating workflows while expanding its overseas business footprint.

SOURCE BlueFocus