Bluefors to source helium-3 from the Moon with Interlune to power next phase of quantum industry growth

Bluefors, the world's leading manufacturer of dilution refrigerators, has entered into a groundbreaking partnership with space resource company Interlune. Interlune's first-of-its-kind helium-3 harvesting missions to the Moon will supply one of the most critical elements for powering quantum computers. This collaboration marks a transformative moment for the quantum industry—uniting advanced cryogenics with lunar harvesting innovation to accelerate quantum computing and establish a secure and resilient industrial supply chain for the future.

SEATTLE and HELSINKI, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluefors , the world leader in cryogenic cooling systems for quantum technology, has agreed to purchase up to ten thousand liters of helium-3 annually, for delivery from 2028 to 2037. The helium-3 will be supplied by natural resources company Interlune , the first company to commercialize resources in space and pioneering new technologies to harvest helium-3 from the Moon.

The Bluefors KIDE Cryogenic Platform is designed for large-scale quantum computing, and supports more than 1000 qubits.

Unlike Earth, which is protected by its magnetic field, the Moon contains large quantities of helium-3 deposited by the solar wind—a fact first revealed through samples returned during NASA's Apollo missions. Critical for the development and operation of quantum computers, helium-3 is rare on Earth but plentiful on the Moon. At the same time, it is one of the most valuable substances on Earth , and the most valuable material that can be brought back from space. Quantum computing is expected to drive rapid innovation in medicine development, finance, chemistry, AI breakthroughs, and cybersecurity in the upcoming years, highlighting the growing need for this critical material.

"Interlune will provide the huge amounts of helium-3 that the quantum industry needs in the coming years to drive innovation, commercialisation, and progress forward," says Bluefors founder and CEO Rob Blaauwgeers. "Sourcing abundant Helium-3 from the Moon helps Bluefors build cooling technologies that will unlock the potential of quantum computing even further. The quantum future is built on Bluefors cooling technology, and Interlune is now a vital partner in that future."

Bluefors is building the industrial supply chain critical for accelerating quantum technology

As one of the world's largest consumers of helium-3, Bluefors utilizes it in its cryogenic measurement systems for applications in quantum technology, physics research, and the medical and life sciences industries. These systems provide the extremely low temperatures of under 10 millikelvin (sub -458ºF/-272°C), needed for the atom-stopping cold, essential for the operation and stability of qubits in quantum computers. Recent breakthroughs from companies such as Google, IBM, Intel, Amazon, and Microsoft indicate that widespread commercial adoption of quantum computing is imminent. In the coming years, the demand for helium-3 will rise sharply to power this next phase of quantum industry growth.

Bluefors leads the market with the most extensive installed base worldwide, having delivered over 1,500 dilution refrigerators and more than 15,000 cryocoolers to date. This collaboration will strengthen the entire industry by securing a stable and scalable supply of critical resources for quantum computing.

"A majority of the quantum technology industry relies on Bluefors systems to operate and accelerate development. This agreement is another example of the foresight and vision that have made Bluefors the leader in their field. We are excited to help Bluefors continue advancing companies toward unlocking scientific and medical discoveries made possible only by near-absolute-zero temperatures," says Rob Meyerson, Interlune co-founder and CEO.

Interlune's lunar harvester is smaller, lighter, and more energy-efficient than other industry concepts, making it less expensive to transport to the Moon and operate once there. The technology developed for the Moon also applies on Earth, allowing Interlune to efficiently separate helium-3 from terrestrial gas supplies before getting to the Moon. The company has signed contracts with U.S. government agencies and has several lunar missions planned this decade. Over time, Interlune will harvest additional resources—including industrial metals, rare earth elements, and water—to support a long-term presence on the Moon and a robust in-space economy.

About Bluefors

Bluefors is the world leader in manufacturing cryogenic measurement systems, cryocoolers and other cryogenic product lines for quantum technology, fundamental physics research and other select industries such as medical and life sciences. We are dedicated to delivering the most reliable, versatile, and easy-to-operate systems on the market under the Bluefors and Cryomech brands. The quality of our products in combination with our scalable production capabilities, has made us the preferred choice for ultra-low temperature requirements at universities, research institutes, and corporations globally. Bluefors – Cool for Progress. bluefors.com

About Interlune

Interlune is a privately funded natural resources company committed to sustainable and responsible harvesting of natural resources from space to benefit humanity. Based in Seattle, Interlune was founded in 2020 by a team of highly experienced government and industry experts. Aiming to be the first U.S. company to commercialise resources from space, Interlune has developed patent-pending technology that harvests materials from the lunar soil, or regolith, using the smallest, most energy-efficient machinery of its kind. Ultimately, Interlune will offer these valuable resources to commercial and government customers on Earth and establish an in-space economy using the resources on the Moon and beyond. Follow Interlune on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram. interlune.space

