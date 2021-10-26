bluefrog Plumbing + Drain® to Expand in Arizona

WACO, Texas, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- bluefrog Plumbing + Drain® , a leading provider of plumbing repair and installation, plans to award 12 franchise agreements in 2022 with two locations in Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona, at the top of the list.

As part of the network's aggressive expansion, the company announced a conversion partnership program, offering existing plumbing businesses a 50% discount for converting that business into a bluefrog franchise. In addition, bluefrog will invest in the business by paying for the upfront rebranding and marketing costs associated with converting to a bluefrog franchise, which will then be repaid through an amended royalty schedule.

"bluefrog started in Arizona, and we see huge growth potential in the region for new business prospects as well as existing plumbers looking to grow their business to the next level," said Mike Mushinski, president of bluefrog Plumbing + Drain. "For businesses that might not have the funds to convert their business, we will invest alongside them to help ease the upfront financial obligations. Even the most experienced plumbers who take advantage of our conversion program will benefit from our growing national network, our collective buying power with preferred vendors, and our elevated training and marketing support."

The plumbing industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States, generating more than $110 billion annually. Across the country, bluefrog Plumbing + Drain has assisted customers with premium plumbing services from drain cleaning to leak detection, emergency mitigation, water heater repair, and more.

The network's rapid expansion plans are part of bluefrog's larger goal to open 50 new locations in the United States over the next five years. The initial investment for a bluefrog Plumbing + Drain franchise is approximately $127,130 to $370,915, with a discount for veterans. Existing businesses looking to convert to a bluefrog franchise will do so at a reduced rate.

Inquiries about opening a franchise should be directed to www.bluefrogfranchise.com .

About bluefrog Plumbing + Drain®

Founded in 2014, bluefrog Plumbing + Drain has been recognized as a trusted name in plumbing repair and installation for years. The Texas-based company has a focus on helping each franchise partner build a profitable fleet of service vehicles in their local markets. bluefrog's franchise partners are supported by an executive team with decades of experience in both the plumbing and franchise industries. For more information, visit www.bluefrogplumbing.com .

SOURCE bluefrog Plumbing + Drain®

