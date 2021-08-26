BlueGrace Logistics CCO Adam Blankenship Joins Digital LTL Council

"As market leaders in both LTL and Truckload, BlueGrace is honored to accept a role with the council to help streamline best practices, decrease errors and improve on-time and cost-savings for shippers," said Bobby Harris, president and CEO of BlueGrace Logistics.

The Digital LTL Council is comprised of more than 20 industry leading Less-than-Truckload (LTL) transportation providers, logistics service providers, shippers, technology providers and organizations. This council formed at an opportune time. The LTL market is changing at an aggressive rate as embargos have become commonplace to short haul and last-mile delivery.

"As a council, we're looking to meet the challenges of today's LTL marketplace by simplifying digitization efforts across platforms to better ensure shippers, carriers and 3PLs work more efficient," said BlueGrace chief commercial officer Adam Blankenship. "In order to create lasting impact, collaboration is needed from different organizations and industry experts alike. Inclusion in the council can help support a better LTL future for freight."

The three main focus areas of the digital council are developing standards for:

Electronic Bill of Lading (EBL)

Shipment Visibility and Tracking

Freight Exception Handling

"On behalf of the digital LTL council members I welcome Adam and BlueGrace Logistics to the organization," said SMC³ Chief Commercial Officer Brian Thompson. "Adam's leadership and industry experience includes years of leading-edge technology adoption at BlueGrace Logistics, and will contribute to delivering the council's mission of developing the first-ever set of scalable, uniform standards around digital LTL automation."

About the Council

The Digital LTL Council is comprised of industry leading Less-than-Truckload (LTL) transportation providers, logistics service providers, shipper, technology providers and organizations. The purpose of the council is to facilitate collaboration, automation, standardization, and digitalization across all LTL industry participants with the hopes of elevating the industry together. To learn more about the council, visit info.digitalltlcouncil.com.

About SMC3

SMC³ is the leading provider of data, technology and education as an integrated solution to the freight transportation community. Best known for its CzarLite®, Bid$ense® and RateWare® solutions, the company serves thousands of shippers, carriers, logistics service providers and freight-payment companies with logistics technology solutions spanning the entire shipment lifecycle. SMC³ also partners with leading transportation software developers for complete interoperability. Visit smc3.com for more information.

About BlueGrace Logistics

BlueGrace Logistics offers customizable transportation management solutions as a full-service Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider that helps businesses manage their freight spend through industry leading technology with a large network of established carriers to customers across the country. BlueGrace is based in Riverview, FL, where CEO Bobby Harris was named one of Florida's most influential executives in transportation for 2020. With over nine offices located strategically in major transportation hubs in the U.S., BlueGrace serves over 10,000 customers annually through its patented technology platform, BlueShip®, that has connectivity with more than 250,000 carrier suppliers. BlueGrace is part of the technology portfolio of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm. For more information on BlueGrace, visit www.mybluegrace.com.

