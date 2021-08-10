BlueGrace Logistics Earns High Rankings in Top National 3PL Surveys

"This recognition reflects upon the entire BlueGrace team who share a common goal in executing proactive supply chain strategies that provide our customers with better results," said Bobby Harris, CEO and president of BlueGrace. "The depth of our engineering expertise and innovating logistics technology are paramount to the success of our shippers. We are grateful to our valued customers who voted to make this accomplishment possible," he said.

The Inbound Logistics survey recorded 14,500 votes from shippers across the country who maintained that the providers listed "have been reliable and responsive in uncertain and unpredictable conditions, through material shortages and demand volatility. They do this by leveraging their expertise, resources, and increasingly, their technology to optimize shipper operations and provide efficiency-boosting insights," according to the article from Inbound Logistics.

BlueGrace received enough votes to garner honorable mention alongside a very select group of 3PL providers that included its newly announced LTL partner Uber Freight. The list serves as a qualitative assessment of service providers editors feel are best equipped to meet and surpass their audience's evolving outsourcing needs.

"Because BlueGrace empowered logistics and supply chain excellence in 2021 with transformative solutions that drive integration across internal and external business processes, and demonstrated excellence in optimizing transportation and logistics operations, IL editors chose it as a 2021 Top 100 3PL Provider. BlueGrace solutions creates cost savings and efficiencies across the entire value chain, help solve specific supply chain challenges and improve enterprise-wide processes," said Felicia Stratton, editor, Inbound Logistics.

For nineteen years running, SupplyChainBrain has published its list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners — a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services. The six-month online poll of supply chain professionals requires a qualified response, asking them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company's efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance.

"This year's field of nominees was highly competitive and overall excellent – coming from all sectors of supply chain management. BlueGrace should be proud to be named amongst the 100 Great," said Brad Berger, publisher, SupplyChainBrain.

About BlueGrace Logistics

BlueGrace Logistics offers customizable transportation management solutions as a full-service Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider that helps businesses manage their freight spend through industry leading technology with a large network of established carriers to customers across the country. BlueGrace is based in Riverview, FL, where CEO Bobby Harris was named one of Florida's most influential executives in transportation for 2020. With nine offices located strategically in major transportation hubs across the U.S., BlueGrace serves over 10,000 customers annually through its proprietary technology platform, BlueShip®, that has connectivity with more than 250,000 carrier suppliers. BlueGrace is part of the technology portfolio of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm. For more information on BlueGrace, visit www.mybluegrace.com.

