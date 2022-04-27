BlueGrace Logistics Names Adam Blankenship, Chief Operating Officer and President of Managed Logistics

"Adam has played a pivotal role in c-suite operations for years and understands the balance of managing people and technology to drive business forward. His keen industry insight and methodical approach provides every confidence that Adam will deliver better logistics experiences to current and future customers," said Bobby Harris, Chief Executive Officer of BlueGrace.

Blankenship's experience has made him an expert in LTL operations, pricing, and managed logistics services. He currently represents BlueGrace on the Digital LTL Council, a joint-task initiative comprised of more than 20 industry LTL transportation providers, logistics service providers, shippers, technology providers, and organizations focused on delivering industry standardization.

Prior to joining BlueGrace, Blankenship served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Central Transport, and as a leader in sales strategy, pricing, and yield management at YRC (Yellow Roadway Corporation). Blankenship credits building a strong team from the ground up that focuses on the details as key to a strong organizational foundation and starting point for leadership.

"BlueGrace puts its people in position to succeed, which in turn, helps customers succeed. Having worked alongside some of the industry's most knowledgeable and innovative professionals, I can honestly say that they have been a driving force in the phenomenal growth the company has experienced over the last decade. I am honored to lead BlueGrace's Managed Logistics and Strategic Ventures teams, as well as company operations across 12 locations nationwide," said Blankenship.

As logistics outsourcing continues to evolve, driven by current marketplace cycles including the rapid development of logistics infrastructure across the developing regions and globalized product availability, BlueGrace chose now to expand its Managed Logistics footprint. BlueGrace Managed Logistics acts as a strategic partner to businesses that deal with a complex supply chain, carrying out all logistics operations. Blankenship will lead BlueGrace Managed Logistics to deliver a comprehensive and customized solution set for customers, which includes BlueShip® TMS, dedicated account managers, ERP integration, and optimization analysis.

About BlueGrace Logistics

BlueGrace Logistics offers customizable transportation management solutions as a full-service Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider that helps businesses manage their freight spend through industry leading technology with a large network of established carriers to customers across the country. With 12 offices strategically located in major transportation hubs across the U.S. including its Tampa headquarters, BlueGrace serves over 10,000 customers annually through its proprietary technology platform, BlueShip®, that has connectivity with more than 250,000 carrier suppliers. BlueGrace is part of the technology portfolio of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm. For more information on BlueGrace, visit www.mybluegrace.com.

