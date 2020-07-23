Bluegrass Dairy Changes Name to Bluegrass Ingredients

GLASGOW, Ky., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluegrass Dairy and Food, Inc., announced today that it has changed its name to Bluegrass Ingredients. The updated name is part of a larger rebrand and leadership initiative that reflect the company's evolution from a leading dairy powder producer to a research-driven specialty ingredient provider. Bluegrass Ingredients' Agile Innovation™ Model offers a formalized approach to delivering a wide range of products and solutions for customers, including citrus powders, vegan and clean-label formulations and custom ingredients.

"We have a long, proud heritage in the dairy industry and we will continue to deliver high quality cheese, dairy powders and other dairy-based formulations to our customers," said Hoyt Huffman, Bluegrass Ingredients CEO. "But as our customers have evolved, so have our product offerings and our approach. Our new name represents our enhanced focus on a broader range of taste trends and our ability to develop innovative new flavors and formulations to satisfy customer demands."

Huffman joined Bluegrass in 2017 and under his leadership, the company has brought on several additional highly experienced food industry professionals to help develop and execute an ambitious plan to expand the business using its innovation-driven approach. Proprietary spray drying, blending and product development processes allow a team of flavor engineers to rapidly prototype new products to match customer specifications or introduce new formulations into the marketplace.

Bluegrass Ingredients has continued to expanded its product offering beyond dairy powders to now offer citrus powders and a number of specialty ingredients including non-dairy, vegan and clean-label formulations.

"We've seen a tremendous increase in market demand for a broader range of ingredient solutions that serve several key consumer segments for our customers," said David Cantrell, Bluegrass Ingredients Vice President of Sales. "Our expanded product offerings reflect this new market reality and our formalized approach allow us to develop and supply the ingredients that help our customers reach new markets and improve their bottom lines."

The new name and brand identity is effective immediately and will be implemented across all company materials and assets, including a new website -- www.bluegrassingredients.com.

About Bluegrass Ingredients

Founded nearly a quarter century ago, Bluegrass has evolved from a boutique dairy ingredients provider into one of the nation's leading R&D-based specialty ingredients suppliers to the food industry. Located in the heart of bluegrass country in Glasgow, KY, and a R&D Innovation Center in Springfield, KY. Bluegrass serves and supplies some of the world's biggest brands in niche ingredient sectors like custom dairy blends and specialty powders, fruit/citrus powders, clean label alternatives and more. Through its Agile Ingredient Innovation™ Model, Bluegrass Ingredients utilizes its deep technical expertise to help leading brands rapidly concept, test and produce the custom flavors and formulations they need to stay ahead. To learn more, visit www.bluegrassingredients.com.

