Bluegrass Farmaceuticals signs entertainment icon Nelly as strategic partner: Changing the way the world consumes botanical therapeutics

BELTON, Ky., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluegrass Farmaceuticals, a botanical therapeutics company, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with entertainer, icon and businessman Nelly. The partnership is Bluegrass Farmaceuticals' first association with a high-profile public figure.

Nelly said, "A lot of people recognize me as an entertainer, but don't know about all the other projects I passionately work on. Doing something that has a positive impact on people's lives is extremely important to me. That's why I chose to partner with Bluegrass [Farmaceuticals]. They're creating products that will have an immediate effect on the lives of thousands... probably millions. I knew I had to be involved."

Bluegrass Farmaceuticals produces natural health and wellness products including select botanical preparations and in-home technology for extraction and consumption of botanical therapeutics. The first devices designed to facilitate in-home extraction and consumption of Cannabis nanotherapeutics include High Note™, FizzyFreak™, NXtract™ & BudderFly™. Several other devices, botanical products and patches are under development and the company has filed several patents.

Bluegrass Farmaceuticals' Chief Executive Officer, Dan Zhu (Danielle) Tumey, highlights the great match between Nelly's profile and the unique mission of the company: "Unlike most cannabis-derived product companies, Bluegrass Farmaceuticals will only create 'pharmaceutical grade' products, and Nelly's involvement with innovative ways of fighting health and social problems fits with our mission."

Bluegrass Farmaceuticals utilizes a proprietary extraction process that improves the cannabinoid and terpene extraction profiles and provides complete control over the quality of the product.

About Nelly

Nelly is an Iconic American entertainer, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, investor, actor and television personality from St. Louis, Missouri. Apart from being one of the most successful entertainers of his generation, Nelly owns two clothing lines; he has established strategic partnerships with several global brands; and he is involved with several health, education and hunger related campaigns. For more information about Nelly, visit www.nelly.net.

About Bluegrass Farmaceuticals

Bluegrass Farmaceuticals is a botanical therapeutics company located in Belton, Kentucky. The company aims to change the landscape of cannabis-derived products by focusing on vehicles for in-home extraction and consumption of pharmaceutical grade cannabinoids. For more information about Bluegrass, visit www.bluegrassfarma.com.

