With investment from the City of Owensboro, Daviess County, the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and many corporations and individuals, the new $15.3M Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum will open the weekend of October 18-20, 2018 with live music, special guests, exhibit openings, and a celebration of the legends of bluegrass music.

More information, including print-ready graphics and artist renderings of the new building can be found at: bluegrassmuseum.org/press.

About the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum

Located in Owensboro, Kentucky, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is a nonprofit dedicated to the history and preservation of bluegrass music. Among the many community and educational events produced by the, the Hall of Fame is the annual ROMP Fest, a four-day bluegrass music festival attended by over 25,000 annually. Learn more about the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum at bluegrassmuseum.org and connect with us on social media @bluegrassmuseum.

Contact:

Carly Smith

Marketing Director

Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum

270-926-7891 (o)

843-424-4394 (c)

carly@bluegrassmuseum.org

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluegrass-museum-renamed-bluegrass-music-hall-of-fame--museum-300631538.html

SOURCE Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum

Related Links

http://www.bluegrassmuseum.org/

