Bluegrass Museum Renamed Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum

OWENSBORO, Ky., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Bluegrass Music Museum is now the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum. Executive Director Chris Joslin stated, "We have been the home of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame since day one, so it's time our name reflects that. Much like the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, we are the worldwide destination for our genre, bluegrass music."
Joslin added, "It's more than a name change. This new branding sets the stage for the October grand opening of our new facility."
With investment from the City of Owensboro, Daviess County, the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and many corporations and individuals, the new $15.3M Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum will open the weekend of October 18-20, 2018 with live music, special guests, exhibit openings, and a celebration of the legends of bluegrass music.
More information, including print-ready graphics and artist renderings of the new building can be found at: bluegrassmuseum.org/press.
About the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum
Located in Owensboro, Kentucky, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is a nonprofit dedicated to the history and preservation of bluegrass music. Among the many community and educational events produced by the, the Hall of Fame is the annual ROMP Fest, a four-day bluegrass music festival attended by over 25,000 annually. Learn more about the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum at bluegrassmuseum.org and connect with us on social media @bluegrassmuseum.
