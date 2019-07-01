Bluegrass.org, Regional Leader in Behavioral and Mental Health, Rebrands as New Vista™

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluegrass.org, which has been providing comprehensive services to Central Kentuckians grappling with substance use, mental health issues and intellectual and developmental challenges since 1966, today announced that the corporate name and branding has been changed to New Vista™. The brand will be implemented across all locations and service programs reaching residents in 17 Kentucky counties beginning immediately.

Paul Beatrice, New Vista CEO, noted, "Much has changed in the healthcare industry since we opened the first community mental health center in the region in 1966. But our mission and goals have not changed - to provide seamless services to help children, adults and families live their best lives. Our new corporate name and identity better reflect both the challenges many Kentuckians and their families face and the promise we provide – a chance for a full recovery, a fresh start, and a brighter tomorrow."

New Vista is the largest provider in Central Kentucky offering a broad spectrum of behavioral health services, covering mental health, substance use, and services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). The company has 13 offices, serves residents of 17 counties, employs over 2,000 professionals in 21 counties and has an annual operating budget of over $200 million. Over 25,000 clients and their families a year benefit from New Vista's broad reach of professional care.

Don Rogers, New Vista chief clinical officer, said, "Many Kentuckians, and even many of our clients, do not realize the scale and scope of our behavioral health services. New Vista's role is a critical one, where ours is the only organization that can meet the needs or the child, the adult and the family with limited resources and who are experiencing severe behavioral health symptoms, whether it is downtown Lexington or in rural counties."

New Vista and the Opioid Crisis

While the nonprofit has been treating substance use for three generations, it is playing a leading role in the current opioid addiction in Central Kentucky:

New Vista deploys quick response teams to get individuals into treatment immediately after an overdose;

The organization operates a new center for mothers and children in Richmond working to preserve families affected by the opioid crisis;

working to preserve families affected by the opioid crisis; New Vista works with city and state officials to provide care where it is most needed and partners with health departments, police departments, sheriffs' offices, first responders, courts and county judge executives;

New Vista trains every police officer in Lexington , at no cost to the city, in crisis intervention. Officers know how to intervene when someone is displaying abnormal behaviors or is under the influence of a substance.

, at no cost to the city, in crisis intervention. Officers know how to intervene when someone is displaying abnormal behaviors or is under the influence of a substance. New Vista works with many local elected officials to address the opioid crisis throughout the region developing programs and services to meet the needs of the local community and is involved in Lexington Mayor Gorton's focus on the causes and treatments for addiction.

Paul Beatrice concluded that, "New Vista works to provide a seamless continuum of care unavailable anywhere else in the region. Nearly every Bluegrass family has a member affected by one or more of the issues we treat, and we are available 24/7 every day. Call us at 800-928-8000 or learn more at www.newvista.org."

About New Vista

New Vista serves children and adults in 17 central Kentucky counties with services in mental health, substance use and intellectual and developmental disabilities. The mission of New Vista is to assist individuals and families in the enhancement of their emotional, mental and physical well-being by providing behavioral health, substance use and intellectual and developmental disability services. We serve the community and particularly those who have limited options for meeting their behavioral health needs. For more information, visit www.newvista.org.

Media: Gregory Pettit

gregory@gregorypettit.net

917-450-6267

Corporate: Bethany Langdon

bethany.langdon@newvista.org

859-253-1686

SOURCE New Vista

