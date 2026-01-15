BlueGreen Alliance Releases White Paper and Dashboard to Track Trump's Attacks on Clean Energy and Innovation

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The BlueGreen Alliance released a comprehensive white paper and data dashboard outlining the funding cuts the Trump administration and the GOP Congress have made to clean energy and advanced manufacturing in the last year.

The resources were first announced in a virtual press briefing with Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH-9) and leaders from the United Steelworkers and United Auto Workers.

A recording of the briefing can be found on the BlueGreen Alliance YouTube Channel.

"Today, I was proud to join leaders from the BlueGreen Alliance, United Auto Workers, and United Steelworkers to draw attention to the cancellation of $11 Billion in Department of Energy projects across the country, including over $100 Million of cancellations for companies in the Northwest Ohio district I represent alone," said Rep. Kaptur. "These awards were authorized by Congress, and the funds were appropriated. Then the Department of Energy approved them, announced them, and signed contracts with the recipients. But under the Trump administration, they have now been revoked! These project terminations are a matter of real consequence for hardworking American families across our nation, for our global competitiveness, and for the communities I represent across Northwest Ohio."

During 2025, several administrative and congressional actions cut federal funding to advanced manufacturing projects and the clean tech industry. Notably, in July, Trump signed the GOP budget bill repealing nearly $550 billion in funding that would have supported good union jobs, clean energy, and manufacturing investments.

"More than 410,000 workers are currently building clean vehicles and components in this country," said David Green, Director, United Auto Workers Region 2B. "In recent months, we've seen a number of these workers laid off, including over a thousand employees at GM's Factory Zero and another thousand plus employees at Ultium Cells in the Lordstown area.

"To see those workers bear the brunt of short-sighted corporate and political wavering is infuriating."

In addition to that repealed funding, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has canceled hundreds of contracted awards worth $11 billion for domestic manufacturing, innovation, and decarbonization projects, including over $100 million in awarded federal investments in Ohio's 9th District. The new data dashboard unveiled tracks where these canceled or at-risk projects are located across the country, the lost DOE funding, details any community benefits plans attached to the awards, and tallies associated private investment and potential job loss.

"These projects weren't just about technology—they were about people," said Roy Houseman, Legislative Director and Assistant to the President, United Steelworkers (USW). "The Inflation Reduction Act was passed in 2022 with the support of USW and other unions to create jobs and strengthen U.S. competitiveness. By late 2024, it had already helped create 150,000 jobs, with projections of 13.7 million jobs and $1.9 trillion in economic growth. The DOE cuts undermine that progress."

"Canceling projects for political reasons unrelated to their merit doesn't just halt funding—it kills jobs, undermines U.S. competitiveness, and erodes trust in public-private partnerships," said Jason Walsh, Executive Director, BlueGreen Alliance. "Congress must defend its constitutional authority, restore funding for canceled projects, and recommit to a long-term industrial strategy. DOE should reverse course and partner with industry to keep America in the driver's seat of the clean energy economy. Anything less risks locking the United States into dependence on foreign supply chains."

