Bluegreen Vacations Celebrates Its Season Of Giving

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 120 community organizations across the U.S. benefited from Bluegreen Vacations Corporation's ("Bluegreen Vacations") annual Season of Giving campaign. During the month of November, associates and guests of the vacation ownership company participated in outreach initiatives across its network of 60 United States-based resorts.

The Company partnered with national organizations including Feeding America, the Salvation Army and Camaraderie Foundation to pack shelf-stable food for families in need; provide holiday gifts to over 300 underserved children through the Salvation Army Angel Tree program; and contribute over $60,000 for free mental health counseling for post-9/11 veterans, service members and their families.

In addition to the national organizations, the Company also worked with local charities such as Clean the World, Give Kids the World, Second Harvest, Mustard Seed, SOS Children's Villages, Habitat for Humanity, Champion Autism Network, Toys for Tots, Junior Achievement, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Ronald McDonald House, and more.

"Each year, our associates enthusiastically partake in the Bluegreen Vacations tradition of serving the communities where we work and live and we couldn't be prouder of all they've done to date," said Justin Taylor, Executive Vice President and Chief People and Technology Officer. "This Season of Giving has been a tremendous success with our partnering organizations, and we are delighted to continue this campaign, especially during this wonderful time of the year."

The month-long celebration kicked off with local charity fairs where over 5,000 Bluegreen associates were encouraged to donate their time, resources or money to local causes. Associates rallied to the call and turned out to complete coastal clean-ups, tutor and train school children, serve in soup kitchens, participate in fundraising runs, and help build homes for families in need.

Season of Giving is one of the philanthropic campaigns that Bluegreen undertakes each year. Committed to supporting initiatives that effect a positive change in the communities in which it does business, Bluegreen supports a variety of non-profit organizations through charitable events and activities. In 2018 the company raised and donated over $2.15 million in cash and in-kind contributions to charitable organizations, while associates completed over 4,600 volunteer hours.

