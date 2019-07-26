Bluegreen Vacations Celebrates The Grand Opening Of The Marquee

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluegreen Vacations, a leading vacation ownership company, recently welcomed over 120 members of the community, celebrities, executives and owners for a grand opening event in New Orleans' historic theater district, in celebration of the brand's newest property – The Marquee.

The Bluegreen Vacations-sponsored Habitat for Humanity build in the Lower Ninth Ward

Through interactive augmented reality experiences, The Marquee uses New Orleans-inspired fictional characters, including its central character, Story Val, to showcase the musical and artistic history of New Orleans. The grand opening weekend brought to life aspects of the property, including welcome letters written by The Marquee's very own Val, activations that highlighted the history of vaudeville, as well as décor and motifs inspired by the property's design. Located just steps away from the historic Orpheum and Saenger Theatres, the 17-story property features over 90 spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom suites, each outfitted with Fender guitars, interactive art on all floors, owner's lounge, sales center featuring a 60-foot LED wall, fitness facility, rooftop dipping pool, and an outdoor entertainment area.

"The Marquee represents our vision at Bluegreen Vacations of providing our owners and guests with an unforgettable vacation experience in a historic destination like New Orleans," said Famous Rhodes, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Bluegreen Vacations. "We believe that The Marquee is unparalleled, and we're excited to share with our guests the local culture of New Orleans through a fun, immersive experience."

The Marquee Grand Opening weekend joined nearly 75 guests at the Bluegreen Vacations-sponsored Habitat for Humanity build in the Lower Ninth Ward, the neighborhood which is still being rebuilt after the effects from Hurricane Katrina in 2014. Members of the team helped to rebuild driveways, remove large boulders and rocks, paint interior walls, and put the finishing touches on two, new homes in the area.

The weekend culminated with a behind-the-scenes look at the making of The Marquee, a congratulatory proclamation given by the City of New Orleans, and a performance by Grammy award winning multi-instrumentalist, Judith Hill. The event also featured a traditional New Orleans Second Line parade on the streets outside of The Marquee concluding at the outdoor entertainment area with a silent disco and a Beignet truck from world-famous Café Du Monde.

The Marquee is the third fee-based service arrangement between Bluegreen Vacations and Michigan-based Accelerated Assets, with the other resorts located in Chicago and Orlando. Bluegreen Vacations operates on behalf of Accelerated Assets, selling vacation ownership interests as part of the Bluegreen Vacation Club.

The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a points based, real estate-backed vacation ownership program that leads its members to new destinations by providing choice, flexibility and quality. Accommodations are suited to accommodate guests in a space that feels like a home-away-from-home.

Bluegreen Vacations encourages all individuals and families seeking a unique, value-added vacation experience to learn more at www.BluegreenVacations.com .

About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) and manages resorts in top leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with approximately 217,000 owners, 69 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to more than 11,000 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks as of March 31, 2019. The Bluegreen Resorts Collection, designed to deliver a seamless process for vacationers, features beautiful and unique resorts grouped by theme that range from beachside getaways, to theme park adventures, immersion in the great outdoors, historic and cultural exploration. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services, to or on behalf of third parties. Bluegreen is approximately 90% owned by BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), a diversified holding company. For further information, visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.

