Bluegreen Vacations Embarks On Voluntourism Through Habitat For Humanity And Deliver The Dream

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluegreen Vacations , a leader in vacation ownership, recently launched its voluntourism program with Habitat for Humanity and Deliver the Dream. Through this initiative, owners and guests will have the opportunity to make a positive impact on families in need while creating meaningful vacation memories.

Pictured Above: Fun Day with Families During the Deliver the Dream Retreat at The Fountains Resort in Orlando, FL

This fall, Bluegreen Vacations will host voluntourism initiatives alongside Habitat for Humanity and Deliver the Dream at The Fountains Resort in Orlando. As many as 50 owners and Bluegreen associates will participate doing activities with both organizations that include building homes and helping families with disabilities.

"We are proud to partner with such distinguished organizations to give back to the community," said Shawn B. Pearson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bluegreen Vacations. "These activities will provide our owners with opportunities for more meaningful vacation experiences while making a difference in the lives of others."

Voluntourism is best described as tourism in which travelers do volunteer work to help communities or the environment in the places they are visiting.

Deliver the Dream helps families dealing with chronic illnesses or other crises regain strength in mind and spirit. Bluegreen Vacations recently hosted a retreat for families with children suffering from genetic syndrome disorders on September 13-15 and will host another event on December 6-8 benefiting veteran families. These retreats give participants an opportunity to relax, enjoy time together, and create a support network with families that are coping with similar issues.

On October 4, 2019, Bluegreen Vacations' team of volunteers working with Habitat for Humanity will help build and repair homes in the Silver Pines area, a developing community outside of the heart of Orlando.

