Bluegreen Vacations Expands Into Cabela's Stores

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluegreen Vacations, a leader in vacation ownership, is marking the next phase of its 19-year-old partnership with Bass Pro, Inc. by expanding its branded store within a store concept in select Cabela's stores, a subsidiary of Bass Pro Shops.

By the end of the year, Bluegreen Vacations expects to open kiosks at 15 Cabela's locations: Buda, TX; Dundee, MI; Greenville, SC; Oklahoma City, OK; Hammond, IN; Fort Worth, TX, Garner, NC, Acworth, GA; Lone Tree, CO; Allen, TX; Hamburg, PA; Glendale, AZ; Kansas City, KS; Wheeling, WV; and La Vista, NE.

Grand Opening at the Cabela’s in Buda, TX

"We are excited to introduce the Bluegreen Vacations kiosks in select Cabela's stores across the country," said Shawn B. Pearson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bluegreen Vacations. "When we first partnered with Bass Pro almost two decades ago, we planned to bring vacation opportunities to Bass Pro customers, and our new kiosks at Cabela's store locations allow us to expand our vacation opportunities to Cabela's customers."

The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, vacation ownership program that offers members the possibility of vacationing in exciting destinations in an engaging, cost-effective way to enjoy what are memorable vacation experiences by providing choice, flexibility, and quality. Accommodations are ideally suited in a space that feels like a home-away-from-home, with resort-style amenities and services.

Cabela's Inc. is a subsidiary of Bass Pro Shops, an American direct marketer and specialty retailer of outdoor recreation merchandise based in Sidney, Nebraska. Cabela's is the World's Foremost Outfitter of hunting, fishing and outdoor gear and was founded by Richard N. Cabela in 1961 in Chicago.

Bluegreen Vacations encourages individuals and families seeking a unique, value-added vacation experience to learn more at www.BluegreenVacations.com.

About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) and manages resorts in top leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, vacation ownership plan with approximately 217,000 owners, 69 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to more than 11,300 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks as of June 30, 2019. The Bluegreen Resorts Collection, designed to deliver a seamless process for vacationers, features beautiful and unique resorts grouped by theme that range from beachside getaways, to theme park adventures, immersion in the great outdoors, historic and cultural exploration. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services, to or on behalf of third parties. Bluegreen is approximately 90% owned by BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), a diversified holding company. For further information, visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All opinions, forecasts, projections, future plans or other statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Actual results, could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risk that kiosks in Cabela's will not be successful or opened as anticipated, or at all. Reference is also made to the risks and uncertainties regarding the business, operations and trading markets of Bluegreen which are detailed in reports filed by Bluegreen with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the "Risk Factors" sections thereof, and may be viewed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Bluegreen cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date made. Bluegreen does not undertake to, and specifically disclaims any obligation to, update or supplement any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of changes in circumstances, new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

