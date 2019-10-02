Bluegreen Vacations Launches WIN BIG Sweepstakes

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluegreen Vacations , a leader in vacation ownership, recently launched the WIN BIG Sweepstakes to celebrate its new relationship with NASCAR and International Speedway Corporation (ISC). The Bluegreen Vacations Win Big Sweepstakes grand prize consists of a Polaris Slingshot Model SL two-passenger vehicle, a NASCAR Race Experience including four (4) Daytona 500 Race Club Suite Tickets and Hot Passes and a check for $5,000.

"One of Bluegreen Vacations' key differentiators is our ability to provide our guests and owners with unique experiences in remarkable destinations," said Shawn B. Pearson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bluegreen Vacations. "We are excited that our relationship with NASCAR will continue to enhance our offerings, such as this fun opportunity for our owners and NASCAR fans to win a VIP Daytona 500 race day experience and grand prize."

Participants can enter the Bluegreen Vacations WIN BIG Sweepstakes one (1) time during the promotion period by texting NASCAR to 28007 or by visiting http://promo.rtm.com/NASCARSWEEPSTAKES.

Additionally, NASCAR fans attending the races can also enter for Instant Win prizes at the Talladega Superspeedway in October, the Bluegreen Vacations 500 at the ISM Raceway and Homestead-Miami Speedway in November. Participants attending these races can text SPEED to 28007 for a chance to win over 1,200 prizes including Slingshot rentals, Pit Passes and much more.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of 47 of the 50 United States (excluding ID, SD and ND) and the District of Columbia, must be 21 years or older. Void where prohibited. This Enter to Win Big contest is sponsored by Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. 4960 Conference Way North, Suite 100, Boca Raton, FL 33431 and administered by Real Time Media, LLC. One (1) grand prize will be awarded with an approximate retail value of $39,299.00. Estimated odd of winning grand prize are 1:300,000. This contest begins on August 14, 2019 and ends November 18, 2019. For Official Rules, prize description and odds disclosure, visit http://promo.rtm.com/NASCARSWEEPSTAKES .

Standard carrier charges apply. Contact your carrier for plan details and pricing. Entry via text-messaging may not be available via all wireless carriers. TEXT "Stop" to 28007 to opt-out.

The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based vacation ownership program that leads its members to new discoveries in exciting destinations, offering an engaging, cost-effective way to enjoy memorable vacation experiences. Accommodations are ideally suited to comfortably accommodate guests in a space that feels like a home-away-from-home, with resort-style amenities and services just steps away.

Bluegreen Vacations encourages all individuals and families seeking a unique, quality and flexible vacation experience to learn more at www.BluegreenVacations.com.

About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) and manages resorts in top leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based vacation ownership plan with approximately 217,000 owners, 69 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to more than 11,000 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks as of June 30, 2019. The Bluegreen Resorts Collection, designed to deliver a seamless process for vacationers, features beautiful and unique resorts grouped by theme that range from beachside getaways, to theme park adventures, immersion in the great outdoors, historic and cultural exploration. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services, to or on behalf of third parties. Bluegreen is approximately 90% owned by BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), a diversified holding company. For further information, visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.

