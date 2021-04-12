BlueGreen Water Technologies' Innovative Algeacides Approved For Use In South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueGreen Water Technologies, Ltd. ("BlueGreen"), a global watertech company, announced that its groundbreaking algaecides have been approved by the South Carolina EPA for commercial use in bodies of water throughout the state effective immediately.

Toxic algal blooms have increased in frequency and severity across the state, threatening dozens of bodies of water and the communities that surround them. Following several successful projects in Florida that Governor DeSantis supported, BlueGreen will now be able to offer its innovative products, Lake Guard® Blue and Lake Guard® Oxy, to alleviate toxic conditions in South Carolina's infected bodies of water, eliminating their damage to humans, animals, and the economy.

"Before Lake Guard, there have been no solutions for the treatment, let alone prevention of algal blooms in large bodies of water," said BlueGreen CEO Eyal Harel. "With the EPA approval, South Carolina now has access to two potent, complementary algaecides that trigger a biological chain reaction within the toxic species in the water, selectively and safely eliminating them from the environment. We look forward to working with local authorities to restore the state's ponds, reservoirs, rivers, and lakes to their healthy condition."

BlueGreen completed its first U.S. treatment at Chippewa Lake (330 acres, 1.3 km2), the largest inland natural lake in Ohio, in August 2019. The treatment broke five years of high toxicity levels in the lake, which remains free of toxic algae ever since. The State of Florida recently retained the company for an emergency deployment, designed to prevent cyanobacteria buildup and its proliferation from Lake Okeechobee through the C-44 21 miles' long canal into Florida's waterways. The company is also treating toxic algae blooms in Israel, Russia, China, and South Africa.

BlueGreen Water Technologies products are US EPA-approved and NSF/ANSI/CAN 60 certified for treatment in drinking water.

BlueGreen Water Technologies, Ltd. ("BlueGreen") is a privately-owned global watertech company dedicated to developing and implementing novel solutions to water-related problems. BlueGreen's portfolio currently consists of two commercially available products, Lake Guard® Blue and Lake Guard® Oxy, both are EPA-Approved and meet the NSF/ANSI/CAN 60 standard for drinking water. The company's products are designed to eliminate cyanobacterial toxic blooms, commonly known as "blue green algae," leaving no trace in the water.

Both Lake Guard® Blue and Lake Guard® Oxy can be applied to any body of water, regardless of size, and results can be seen in a matter of hours. BlueGreen is further developing new powerful monitoring capabilities designed to support local communities to timely identify and treat early stages of algal blooms and avoid the ramifications of a full-blown blooms. For more information, please visit www.bgtechs.com, and connect with the company on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

