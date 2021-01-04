Bluegreen Water Technologies' Innovative Solution Against Toxic Algae Has Been Approved For Commercial Use In California

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueGreen Water Technologies, Ltd. ("BlueGreen"), a global water tech company, announced that the California Department of Pesticide Regulation had approved its proprietary algaecide, Lake Guard® Oxy, for commercial application in California.

In the past year, Californians witnessed a marked increase in the number, frequency, and severity of toxic algal blooms (aka 'blue green algae' and 'red tide') throughout many of the state's lakes as well as on its coasts. Lake Guard Oxy's commercial availability now enables California state, local officials, and private lake owners to combat these toxic blooms with a green, cost-effective, rapid solution that works to restore aquatic ecosystems.

BlueGreen's Lake Guard Oxy can be applied to any body of water using a simple application process that takes only a few hours to take effect. Due to the unique formulation, BlueGreen's product, when applied, is carried autonomously by the water's natural current movement. Lake Guard granules 'lock horns' with toxic algal aggregates and selectively eliminate them by triggering the cyanobacteria's natural 'suicide' response, thereby enabling beneficial species to thrive in the vacated ecological vacuum created.

"As global warming continues to threaten our waterways and aquatic ecosystems, it is more important than ever to restore our earth's most precious resource - water," said BlueGreen CEO, Eyal Harel. "The State of California's commercial application certification means that the treatment and even prevention of toxic algal blooms are now within reach."

BlueGreen Water Technologies products are US EPA-approved and NSF/ANSI/CAN 60 certified for treatment in drinking water.

BlueGreen completed its first U.S. treatment at Chippewa Lake, (330 acres, 1.3 km2), the largest inland natural lake in Ohio in Aug. 2019. The treatment broke 5 years of high toxicity levels in the lake, which remains free of toxic algae ever since. The company has also had global success in Nanhu Lake in Yueyang, China , (3,000 acres, 12 km2), and Roodeplaat Dam, South Africa, (1,100 acres, 4.4 km2). Most recently, the company was retained by the State of Florida for an emergency deployment, designed to prevent the buildup of cyanobacteria and its proliferation from Lake Okeechobee through the C-44 21 miles' long canal into Florida's waterways. It is currently in the process of remediating and preventing future algal blooms in Florida's Lake Minneola (2,000 acres, 8km2).

About BlueGreen Water Technologies, Ltd.

BlueGreen Water Technologies, Ltd. ("BlueGreen") is a privately-owned global watertech company dedicated to developing and implementing novel solutions to water-related problems. BlueGreen's portfolio currently consists of two commercially available products, Lake Guard™ Blue and Lake Guard™ Oxy, both are EPA-Approved and meet the NSF/ANSI/CAN 60 standard for drinking water. The company's products are designed to eliminate cyanobacterial toxic blooms, commonly known as "blue green algae," leaving no trace in the water. BlueGreen is further developing new powerful monitoring capabilities designed to support local communities to timely identify and treat early stages of algal blooms and avoid the ramifications of a full-blown blooms. For more information, please visit www.bgtechs.com, and connect with the company on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

