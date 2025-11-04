BlueGreen Water Technologies Introduces BGi Water Health Intelligence Platform to Power Proactive, Scalable Water Management

AI-Powered Remote Sensing Platform Delivers Near Real-Time Monitoring to Proactively Detect and Prevent Harmful Algal Blooms

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueGreen Water Technologies , a global leader in sustainable water treatment solutions, today announced the launch of its next-generation analytics platform, BlueGreen Insights (BGi). BGi is an evolution of the original Lake Guard View analytics platform, delivering greater visibility and precision for water quality management. By integrating satellite data with in-situ monitoring, BGi enables BlueGreen to identify the first signs of harmful algal bloom events and utilize the platform's near-real-time insights to guide the precision application of its Lake Guard® treatments.

"Our mission is to make water quality monitoring more predictive, actionable and ultimately, accessible," said Yair Regev, CTO of BlueGreen Water Technologies. "BGi's real-time capabilities are now providing precision insights that allow our team to apply targeted treatments to HABs in the field. Ultimately, this technology will empower municipalities and water authorities with data insights to shift from reactive crisis management to proactive water stewardship, for cleaner, safer water worldwide."

Traditional water monitoring methods rely on periodic manual sampling, a costly, labor-intensive process often limited by the availability of trained personnel. These methods can also fail to capture the fast-changing nature of water bodies, leading to delayed or incomplete responses. BGi overcomes these challenges by delivering continuous, automated insights that provide a more accurate, timely, and cost-effective way to detect and respond to HAB risks.

Key features of the platform include:

Early Detection & Prevention – Identifies HAB risks days to weeks in advance, reducing reliance on costly field sampling and enabling proactive intervention.

– Identifies HAB risks days to weeks in advance, reducing reliance on costly field sampling and enabling proactive intervention. AI-Powered Insights – Trained on 5+ years of environmental data and weather inputs, BGi leverages satellite imagery, in-situ sensor data to optimize treatment strategies and prevent unnecessary interventions.

Scalable, Real-Time Monitoring – Provides regional and global visibility across multiple water bodies simultaneously, ensuring comprehensive oversight.

– Provides regional and global visibility across multiple water bodies simultaneously, ensuring comprehensive oversight. Streamlined Reporting & Compliance – Supports water managers and environmental regulators to maintain water quality standards and mitigate health risks.

"As climate change and pollution intensify, water bodies are increasingly vulnerable to harmful algal blooms," said Eyal Harel, CEO and Co-Founder of BlueGreen Water Technologies. "BGi gives us the ability to act at the first sign of a toxic outbreak, with the goal of the platform becoming predictive of bloom events to enable preventative action. It's a powerful tool for proactive water management that protects public health, preserves ecosystems, and ensures safer, more resilient water systems."

BGi is now being utilized as the core technology guiding BlueGreen's treatment application for HAB remediation projects, further solidifying the company's commitment to delivering clean and safe water worldwide.

About BlueGreen Water Technologies:

BlueGreen Water Technologies is a global environmental technology company restoring and protecting aquatic ecosystems through science-based, scalable solutions. Its proprietary Lake Guard™ technology rapidly remediates harmful algal blooms (HABs), improving water quality, restoring biodiversity, and preventing greenhouse gas emissions. BlueGreen's products are registered with leading regulatory bodies, including the U.S. EPA and are supported by its remote digital monitoring platform, BGi, that enables predictive, data-driven water management. Operating across three continents, BlueGreen is aligning water restoration with climate finance through emerging carbon markets, demonstrating how nature-based solutions can deliver measurable environmental, social, and economic benefits.

