BlueGreen Water Technologies, Ltd., A Disruptive Global Cleantech Company, Names Global Strategic Communications Executive, Maayan Nave As Chief Marketing Officer

Nave is the owner of global strategic marketing communications consultancy agency Now-You Global Communications, operating in New York City and Tel-Aviv, and has been named Best Global Communications Strategist by British CV Magazine and by USA Today. Nave has previously spearheaded all global communications for the sparkling water brand SodaStream, where he led pioneering marketing strategy of more than 60 PR, social media and guerrilla marketing agencies in 45 markets around the globe. Nave's disruptive integrated marketing activities have been recognized by some of the world's top marketing competitions awarding SodaStream with the Golden Drum 2016, Euro Effie 2017, Sabre Award 2017, PR Daily's Campaign of the Year and others. Recently Pepsi announced a $3.3 billion deal to purchase SodaStream.

"I'm thrilled to join BlueGreen's disruptive mission to save infested water-bodies around the globe from cyanobacterial outbreaks which are dangerous for both men, farm animals, and marine wildlife," said Nave. "I'm especially proud to do so by empowering local communities with pragmatic safe and easy to deploy products."

"We're excited to have Maayan join the BlueGreen family," said Eyal Harel, CEO of BlueGreen Water Technologies. "Maayan's global experience as a strategic leader makes him an important asset to bring awareness and execute our marketing and communication efforts."

About BlueGreen Water Technologies, Ltd.

BlueGreen Water Technologies, Ltd. ("BlueGreen") is a privately-owned cleantech company based in Tel Aviv, Israel, dedicated to developing novel solutions to water-related problems. BlueGreen's portfolio currently consists of two commercially-available products, Lake Guard™ Blue™ and Lake Guard™ Oxy which are designed to prevent the occurrence of cyanobacterial toxic blooms, commonly known as "blue green algae." BlueGreen is further developing new cost-effective formulations to provide additional enhanced protection for water problems. For more information, please visit www.bgtechs.com, and connect with the company on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

