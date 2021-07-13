BlueGreen Water Technologies Named "Breakthrough Technology Company Of The Year" By The 2021 Global Water Awards

BlueGreen has transformed cyanobacteria treatment methodology with the use of its patented product formulations, Lake Guard™️ Blue and the Lake Guard™️ Oxy, which float along the surface of the infected body of water to ignite a 'suicide response' within the toxic algal species. The bloom dissipates within hours, without causing harm to the aquatic ecosystem's flora or fauna. With thousands of commercial applications in four continents and proprietary satellites technology in use, BlueGreen operates on a global scale to track toxic blue-green algae blooms and then treats them to counteract and rehabilitate the infected water source.

"We are extremely proud that our technology is enabling life by making water safe again," said Dr. Moshe Harel, Founder, Inventor and CSO at BlueGreen. "It is an honor to be selected as the Breakthrough Technology Company of the Year and to be recognized for the groundbreaking work and commitment to enable people access to clean water everywhere every day."

"Cyanobacterial blooms continue to increase in both frequency and severity from season to season around the world, endangering both humans and animals," said Prof. Aaron Kaplan, Chairman of BlueGreen's Scientific Board. "BlueGreen's outstanding impact on the aquatic environment supports the global collective effort to rehabilitate the environment and follows the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG) to protect the planet."

The Nominees for the Global Water Awards are evaluated by a panel of independent experts who shortlist the entries and compile them into award categories. "The water industry is essential in helping protect people around the world, despite the lack of resources, extreme lockdown curfews and financial difficulties," said GWI Publisher Christopher Gasson. "Across the industry, all winners worked hard to ensure the public's access to water, while also pushing forward to complete major projects, finalize deals, and innovate and accelerate in all areas of business. Now more than ever, it is essential that we recognize these achievements."

BlueGreen completed its treatment of Chippewa Lake (330 acres, 1.3 km2), the largest inland natural lake in Ohio, in August 2019. The treatment broke five years of high toxicity levels in the lake, which remains free of toxic algae ever since. The company has also had global success in Nanhu Lake in Yueyang, China , (12 km2), and both Roodeplaat Dam (2020) and Setumo Dam (2021) in South Africa. The State of Florida recently retained the company to remediate harmful algal blooms in Lake Minnela (2,000 acres, 8 km2). It was also called by Florida's DEP for emergency deployments, designed to prevent cyanobacteria buildup and its proliferation from Lake Okeechobee through the C-44 21 miles' long canal into Florida's waterways (Oct. 2020|), as well in the C-43 80 miles' Canal (June 2021).

BlueGreen Water Technologies' products are US EPA-approved and NSF/ANSI/CAN 60 certified for treatment in drinking water.

About BlueGreen Water Technologies, Ltd.

BlueGreen Water Technologies, Ltd. ("BlueGreen") is a privately-owned global watertech company dedicated to developing and implementing novel solutions to water-related problems. BlueGreen's portfolio currently consists of two commercially available products, Lake Guard® Blue and Lake Guard® Oxy, both are EPA-Approved and meet the NSF/ANSI/CAN 60 standard for drinking water. The company's products are designed to eliminate cyanobacterial toxic blooms, commonly known as "blue green algae," leaving no trace in the water. Both Lake Guard® Blue and Lake Guard® Oxy can be applied to any body of water, regardless of size, and results can be seen in a matter of hours. BlueGreen is further developing new powerful monitoring capabilities designed to support local communities to timely identify and treat early stages of algal blooms and avoid the ramifications of a full-blown blooms. For more information, please visit www.bgtechs.com, and connect with the company on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

