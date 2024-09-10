BlueHalo Accelerates Production for USSF SCAR Program with Key Supply Chain, Manufacturing Automation Investments

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueHalo, the company transforming the future of global defense by modernizing satellite operations, announced today its expanded supply chain and manufacturing investments to support the U.S. Space Force (USSF) Space Rapid Capabilities Office (RCO) Satellite Communication Augmentation Resource (SCAR) program. These investments will ensure quality and reduce both risk and cost for customers while enabling BlueHalo to manufacture and deliver an increasing number of its BADGER ground terminal systems. Together with Space RCO, BlueHalo is building a more resilient space architecture to maintain our national security posture in an increasingly contested, congested and competitive space domain.

BADGER multi-beam, multi-band ground terminal on a production floor in BlueHalo's Albuquerque manufacturing campus

To expand production capacity, BlueHalo has invested in automated testing capabilities within its state-of-the-art manufacturing campus in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The integrated testing technology allows for large-scale testing to be completed within days as opposed to a full month required for manual testing–reducing production timelines, lowering labor and facility costs, and providing more reliable and consistent quality across production.

"BlueHalo is investing in innovation that is transforming our nation's space communications capabilities, but it doesn't end there," said Mary Clum, BlueHalo Portfolio President and Corporate Executive Vice President. "Our strategic investments in automation and robotics on the manufacturing lines are expanding our ability to produce at scale and meet the demands of the future while maintaining high standards of affordability, safety, and quality. Side-by-side with Space RCO, we are incredibly proud of the work we have done to reduce costs and risk while delivering one of the most critically urgent national security priorities of our time."

BlueHalo is also driving delivery of the SCAR program with supply chain investments, pre-purchasing integral components with long lead times to prepare for increased production and take advantage of economies of scale. Key suppliers have adopted similar early purchasing strategies for enhanced supply chain alignment across the SCAR program–providing further cost and schedule savings and reduced risk for the customer.

"The SCAR Program will significantly enhance our satellite communication capabilities. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we're not only increasing capacity but also building a more resilient and responsive network," said Dr. Kelly Hammett, Director of the Space Rapid Capabilities Office. "Developing these capabilities ensures Space Force is equipped to face global challenges in a contested space environment."

BADGER is a multi-band, deployable ground communications system built upon BlueHalo's core MSDA technology, a scalable phased array solution that simplifies mission operations through agile and re-configurable beamforming tiles. The SCAR program, announced in May of 2022, covers initial design through full-rate production of BADGER to deliver a fleet of transportable, ground-based phased-array antennas. Other primary components of the SCAR program include the development and delivery of accompanying ground electronics and software to provide robust, flexible communications capabilities for USSF satellites.

BlueHalo previously announced other key program milestones, including the USSF Guardian orientation held earlier this year and the successful demonstration of BADGER's satellite tracking and signal processing last fall. The program is planning for initial delivery in 2025.

About BlueHalo

BlueHalo is purpose-built to provide industry-leading capabilities in the areas of Space, C-UAS and Autonomous Systems, Electronic Warfare & Cyber, and AI/ML. The company develops and brings to market next-generation capabilities to support customers' critical missions and national security. Learn more at http://www.bluehalo.com and follow BlueHalo on LinkedIn.

