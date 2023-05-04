BLUEHALO AND ALPINE PARTNER FOR BREAK-THROUGH INNOVATIONS IN UNMANNED SYSTEMS

BlueHalo Launches Next Generation of Lighter, Stronger, More Efficient Intense Eye UAS Featuring HX5® Injection Molded Chassis from Alpine Advanced Materials

ARLINGTON, Va. and DALLAS, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueHalo has launched the next generation of its Intense Eye Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) platform that incorporates an injection molded chassis using HX5®, a multi-scale reinforced polymer from Alpine Advanced Materials ("Alpine"). HX5 has been tested and proven against the harshest environments on Earth and was engineered to replace machined aerospace-grade aluminum, making the Intense Eye UAS stronger and lighter with increased efficiency and payload capacity.

The Intense Eye UAS family is a 750-mm class 4 rotor Vertical Take Off and Landing (VTOL) UAS for dual-use in commercial and military operations. The system's software and avionics are strengthened by BlueHalo's superior artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies–providing unmatched autonomy, communications systems, and swarm logic capabilities.

"Through our strategic focus on small business partnerships, BlueHalo has worked closely with the incredibly talented Alpine team to develop a lighter, stronger, more capable UAS through injection molding engineering," said James Batt, BlueHalo Chief Growth Officer. "The next generation of our Intense Eye UAS product line features this innovative HX5 airframe in combination with BlueHalo's industry-leading autonomy and AI/ML capabilities, providing new mission-critical solutions to warfighters and expanding opportunities for our commercial partners."

"This is a victory for injection molded HX5, which is ideal for the drone industry for many reasons," added David Brantner, CEO of Alpine Advanced Materials. "Our engineering team worked closely with BlueHalo throughout the process, leveraging all of HX5's material advantages to create an innovative, tough-to-kill unmanned aerial system designed for complex battlespace environments."

The BlueHalo team worked shoulder-to-shoulder with Alpine, collaborating throughout development to optimize the frame design based on mold flow analysis to ensure optimal fiber alignment and strength in critical areas. In addition to the mechanical and environmental benefits provided by using the HX5 polymer, the injection molding process has allowed BlueHalo to accelerate production and delivery.

"Through the injection molding process and the high specific strength provided by the HX5 material, we were able to consolidate parts on a 7:1 ratio," said Mary Clum, BlueHalo Sector President and Corporate Executive Vice President. "Working with Alpine gave us the opportunity to develop an ultra-light and mechanically superior aerospace-grade thermoplastic UAS frame designed for the most capable, versatile, and high-performance applications."

The Intense Eye product line has been fully designed in partnership with U.S. companies and small businesses like Alpine, creating an entirely U.S.-developed and manufactured UAS system that alleviates supply chain disruptions and bolsters system security. The software and avionics within Intense Eye Version 3 (IE-V3), BlueHalo's most recent UAS in the Intense Eye product line, were vetted and approved through the Defense Innovation Unit's Blue UAS 2.0 Cleared List. The combined capabilities of the light, strong frame with the intelligent software core and autonomous capabilities make the Intense Eye UAS an ideal solution for military and commercial operations.

The next generation of IE-V3 platforms will be the first BlueHalo UAS to incorporate the HX5 injection molded chassis. BlueHalo can modify the IE-V3 for custom applications, including autonomous swarming solutions, payload development and deployment, test targets, fire and rescue operations, atmospheric profiling, education and research, and more.

About BlueHalo

BlueHalo is purpose-built to provide industry-leading capabilities in the domains of Space, C-UAS and Autonomous Systems, Cyber, and AI/ML. BlueHalo focuses on inspired engineering to develop, transition, and field next-generation capabilities to solve the most complex challenges of our customers' critical missions and reestablish our national security posture in the near-peer contested arena. www.bluehalo.com

About Alpine Advanced Materials

Alpine Advanced Materials is a leading expert in the design and manufacture of custom-engineered parts for the world's most demanding aerospace, defense, energy, space, and outdoor applications. With experience across multiple industries, a collaborative approach, and deep expertise in designing for manufacturing, Alpine delivers the future of innovation.

Alpine's flagship multi-scale reinforced polymer HX5® offers the strength of aluminum at half the weight with environmental and thermal performance to withstand the harshest environments. HX5 can be formed into complex shapes and easily coated without sacrificing strength, performance or aesthetics. From prototypes to full-scale injection molding production, HX5 is an ideal alternative to the cost and production challenges associated with aluminum. For more information, visit www.alpineadvancedmaterials.com.

