BlueHalo Announces Brian Morrison as Intelligence Portfolio Lead

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueHalo, the company transforming the future of global defense by supporting the country's most critical intelligence and national security missions, announced today that Brian Morrison, industry veteran and former deputy assistant secretary of defense, has joined the company as corporate executive vice president and president of BlueHalo's intelligence portfolio.

"Our teams supporting the intel community deliver the tools, solutions, and technologies that keep the U.S. ahead of our adversaries," said Trip Ferguson, BlueHalo Chief Operating Officer. "Brian joins BlueHalo at the perfect time–and is the ideal person to lead our intel team–as we look to invest in cutting-edge research and development for intel missions and further expand our support to the contested space domain while growing our industry-leading cyber and mission solutions, robust open-source threat intelligence tools, and SIGINT and MASINT expertise."

Morrison previously served in a variety of positions at General Dynamics Mission Systems, most recently as vice president and general manager for the Space, Cyber and Intelligence line of business. Prior to joining the industry in 2012, Morrison was a deputy assistant secretary of defense, serving under Secretaries of Defense Robert Gates and Leon Panetta. Before joining the Department of Defense, he spent five years with the U.S. House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, ending his tenure as deputy staff director and general counsel. Morrison also served as an assistant general counsel at the Central Intelligence Agency.

"I'm proud to join BlueHalo's team of customer-trusted and mission-focused intelligence professionals," said Morrison. "With a portfolio of consequential contracts, innovative intel products, and highly regarded subject matter experts, BlueHalo is a one-of-a-kind opportunity."

Morrison received the Secretary of Defense Medal for Outstanding Public Service in 2013 and the Secretary of Defense Medal for Exceptional Public Service in 2018. He also served as a military intelligence officer in the Iraq War in 2007, earning an Iraq Campaign Medal and a Defense Meritorious Service Medal, among other decorations. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Brandeis University, a law degree from Harvard Law School, and a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

