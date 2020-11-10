BlueHalo Announces the Addition of Robert Richards as Chief Financial Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueHalo, a purpose-built provider of industry leading capabilities in the domains of Space Superiority and Directed Energy, Missile Defense and C4ISR, and Cyber and Intelligence, welcomes financial veteran, Robert Richards, as Chief Financial Officer. Richards joins BlueHalo as a three-time CFO, bringing a wealth of industry experience and best practices in his domain.

"I am excited to welcome Robert to our executive leadership team," said Jonathan Moneymaker, Chief Executive Officer of BlueHalo. "Robert's track record of leading organizations and driving financial performance through partnerships with business leaders and customers will create tremendous value as we build a long-term, sustainable platform in the national security market."

In Mr. Richards' role, he will have responsibility for the overall financial performance of the company and oversight of Financial Planning and Analysis, Program Control, Accounting, Contracts, Information Technology, Facilities, Legal, and Treasury, as well as serve as a key member of the senior executive leadership team.

"I am thrilled and excited to join the BlueHalo team as Chief Financial Officer," said Robert Richards, newly appointed CFO of BlueHalo. "It is a privilege to have the opportunity to work with such a talented management team, an exceptional employee base, and to support such critical customer missions."

About BlueHalo

BlueHalo is purpose-built to provide industry leading capabilities in the domains of Space Superiority and Directed Energy, Missile Defense and C4ISR, and Cyber and Intelligence. BlueHalo focuses on inspired engineering to develop, transition, and field next generation capabilities to solve the most complex challenges of our customer's critical missions and reestablish our national security posture in the near-peer contested arena. www.bluehalo.com

