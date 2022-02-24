BlueHalo Recently Awarded Army RCCTO HIVE Contract for the Development of Offensive Swarming UAS

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with LTG L. Neil Thurgood and RCCTO to deliver transformative warfighter capabilities in the form of sUAS," said Jonathan Moneymaker, CEO of BlueHalo. "Our customers continue to turn to BlueHalo to achieve what has never been done before and HIVE is another excellent example of utilizing BlueHalo's capabilities to do just that. I am incredibly proud of the team's success and am excited about how we continue to redefine what is possible through inspired engineering."

BlueHalo has extensive technical experience delivering state-of-the-art capabilities with all aspects of unmanned and counter-unmanned systems including R&D, engineering, fabrication and prototyping, systems development, integration, and test activities. BlueHalo offers a range of proprietary, U.S.-made and manufactured unmanned air system platforms, custom payloads, novel applications, and sUAS systems.

"We are extremely excited to help RCCTO and the Army realize this new, transformational capability," said Jimmy Jenkins, President and General Manager of BlueHalo's Defense Systems Sector. "We are fully committed to ensuring we deliver this solution to the warfighter in the very near future."

