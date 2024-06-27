BlueHalo Selected for U.S. Army Next Generation C-UAS Missile

ARLINGTON, Va, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center (CCDC AvMC) Aviation & Missile Technology Consortium® (AMTC) has down-selected BlueHalo as one of two vendors to move forward for the development of the Next-Generation Counter-Uncrewed Aerial System (C-UAS) Missile (NGCM). BlueHalo is leveraging a long corporate heritage in proven C-UAS technologies to expand its layered defense solutions with a long-range missile–entering the kinetic interceptor market space and providing an agile and alternate prime within the industrial base to counter the rapidly evolving threats.

"As we've seen in Ukraine, Jordan, Israel, and the Red Sea, drone attacks are increasing in number, sophistication, speed, and size–representing the fastest evolving threat vector of the modern era," said Jonathan Moneymaker, BlueHalo Chief Executive Officer. "Adding the increased range, reduced time-to-target, and rapid launch capabilities of our technically superior NGCM to BlueHalo's operational, industry-defining RF and directed energy C-UAS solutions gives unmatched, layered protection to our warfighters, allies, and assets. We are honored to work alongside AMTC to expand our nation's kinetic C-UAS capabilities and continue BlueHalo's legacy of delivering next-generation defense technology into the hands of the warfighter."

Last fall, BlueHalo revealed its NGCM in response to the U.S. Government request for a more advanced C-UAS missile technology to meet the pacing threat. NGCM goes beyond current capabilities to increase lethality and range against Group 3 UAS and other larger air threats while –enabling a rapid delivery timeline to get the technology to the frontlines quicker and more cost-effectively than alternatives.

"BlueHalo's NGCM provides an agile, disruptive, technically superior interceptor to the munition industrial base, delivering unmatched protection to our warfighters and transforming our nation's air defense systems at mission speed," said Jimmy Jenkins, General Manager, Defense Sector, and a former air defender in the US Army.

BlueHalo is the leading provider of innovative, effective C-UAS solutions for national defense customers providing critical products to essential Programs of Record with the Department of Defense. The company's SkyView system offers autonomous radio-frequency (RF) detection and precision tracking of small UAS. Titan, another RF-based C-UAS solution from BlueHalo, can detect, track, and force drones to safely land without disrupting nearby communications or electronics. BlueHalo's LOCUST Directed Energy Laser Weapon System combines precision optical and laser hardware with advanced software, artificial intelligence, and processing. It has been successfully delivered and operationally deployed to identify, track, and engage a wide variety of targets with its hard-kill High Energy Laser. NGCM expands BlueHalo's portfolio of layered C-UAS air defense technologies to deliver best-in-class solutions to warfighters.

