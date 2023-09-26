BlueHalo Surpasses Critical Milestone to Expand U.S. Satellite Operation Capacity Under Space Force SCAR Program

News provided by

BlueHalo

26 Sep, 2023, 16:05 ET

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueHalo recently hosted U.S. Space Force officials and federal legislative leaders for a successful milestone demonstration of its BADGER system, a multi-band, deployable ground terminal that enables resilient satellite communication. This critical benchmark comes one year into development of the $1.4B Satellite Communication Augmentation Resource (SCAR) program announced by the Space Rapid Capabilities Office (Space RCO) in May of 2022. Guests also toured BlueHalo's state-of-the-art integrated test and manufacturing facilities which will enable reliable, high-rate production in support of the SCAR program.

Continue Reading
BlueHalo recently hosted U.S. Space Force officials and federal legislative leaders for a successful milestone demonstration of its BADGER system, a multi-band, deployable ground terminal that will expand our Nation's satellite communication capacity as part of the $1.4B Satellite Communication Augmentation Resource (SCAR) program announced by the Space Rapid Capabilities Office (Space RCO) in May of 2022.
BlueHalo recently hosted U.S. Space Force officials and federal legislative leaders for a successful milestone demonstration of its BADGER system, a multi-band, deployable ground terminal that will expand our Nation's satellite communication capacity as part of the $1.4B Satellite Communication Augmentation Resource (SCAR) program announced by the Space Rapid Capabilities Office (Space RCO) in May of 2022.

During the event, BlueHalo successfully demonstrated target tracking and processing of signals using Multi-band Software Defined Antenna (MSDA) tiles deployed on its BADGER product. The successful communication and data transfer validated BADGER's modular, scalable architecture and demonstrated BlueHalo and Space RCO's progress toward delivering a revolutionary augmentation to our Nation's satellite command and control capabilities. The SCAR program will deliver premier satellite operations capability—maximizing automation, flexibility, and commonality while enabling continuous modernization.

"BlueHalo is transforming defense technology through innovation and know-how and delivering on our Nation's critical need for a more robust and modernized satellite communication infrastructure to maintain our strategic advantage in space," said Jonathan Moneymaker, BlueHalo Chief Executive Officer. "This successful demonstration is a testament to the hard work of our entire team and another example of how BlueHalo is delivering highly complex and innovative solutions to support our national security. I am thankful for our strong partnership with the Space Rapid Capabilities Office and the support we have received from the Space Force and Department of Defense at large. This is not only a milestone for the SCAR program but for the Nation."

BlueHalo's proprietary software-defined antenna serves as the key enabling technology of the SCAR program. The MSDA tile is a scalable phased array solution that simplifies mission operations through agile and re-configurable beamforming tiles. BlueHalo's BADGER provides a multi-band and deployable ground communications system built upon the core MSDA technology. The system is extensible across multiple mission areas, enabling communications between multiple spatial, spectral, and temporal diverse targets.

"In addition to adding communication capacity, the SCAR program will bring much-needed communications flexibility to the Space Force," said Col Greg Hoffman, Senior Material Leader for U.S. Space Force's Space Rapid Capabilities Office. "This is a great example of responsive Space Force acquisitions enabling future dynamic space operations."

About BlueHalo

BlueHalo is purpose-built to provide industry-leading capabilities in the domains of Space, C-UAS and Autonomous Systems, Cyber, and AI/ML. BlueHalo focuses on inspired engineering to develop, transition, and field next-generation capabilities to solve the most complex challenges of our customers' critical missions and reestablish our national security posture in the near-peer contested arena. Learn more at http://www.bluehalo.com.

SOURCE BlueHalo

Also from this source

BlueHalo Awarded $76M Prototype Other Transaction Authority for Army AMP-HEL Multi-Purpose High Energy Laser Vehicle Program

BlueHalo Bolsters Leading Position in Counter-UAS With Acquisition of Verus Technology Group

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.