BlueHalo to Provide U.S. Army with Full-Cycle Support for High Energy Laser Systems

ARLINGTON, Va., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Palletized High Energy Laser (P-HEL) system, developed by BlueHalo in support of the U.S. Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO), has a proven track record of successfully engaging and eliminating small unmanned aerial system (sUAS) threats to forces and critical infrastructure–a rapidly growing concern to U.S. battlefield dominance. BlueHalo was awarded a four-year logistics support contract to provide preventative and corrective maintenance along with operator and maintenance team training for BlueHalo's P-HEL system. This newly awarded contract establishes BlueHalo as the full-cycle lead system integrator from prototype development to frontline operations for the P-HEL system.

BlueHalo’s LOCUST Laser Weapon System (LWS) combines precision optical and laser hardware with advanced software, artificial intelligence (AI), and processing to enable and enhance the directed energy “kill chain”.

"With this contract, BlueHalo is now providing full-scale Directed Energy support to our customers–at home through advanced innovation, in the field through maintenance and training support, and strategically through operational guidance and battlespace management," said Jonathan Moneymaker, BlueHalo Chief Executive Officer. "Our industry-leading Directed Energy expertise and intimate knowledge of the P-HEL system, combined with lessons learned from deployment, will truly transform how our Warfighters use laser weapon systems to combat evolving enemy sUAS threats."

As the foundation of P-HEL, BlueHalo's LOCUST Laser Weapon System (LWS) combines precision optical and laser hardware with advanced software, artificial intelligence (AI), and processing to enable and enhance the directed energy "kill chain". LOCUST LWS addresses the inherent need for mobility and quick deployment–tracking, identifying, and engaging of a wide variety of targets with its hard-kill high energy laser.

In April 2022, BlueHalo delivered its first mature prototype of the P-HEL system. The U.S. Army RCCTO deployed the unit overseas, where it commenced operational employment in November 2022. Earlier this year, BlueHalo's second P-HEL was delivered and deployed overseas. Both P-HEL systems have undergone preventative and corrective maintenance in the field, to maintain operational tempo and continue operator system training.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with the Army and RCCTO to support P-HEL," said Jimmy Jenkins, BlueHalo Sector President. "This program captures BlueHalo's ability to take advanced innovation from rapid prototype to deployment to sustainment, integrating new technologies into operational systems to strengthen our defenses against next-generation air threats."

About BlueHalo

BlueHalo is purpose-built to transform the future of global defense, providing industry-leading capabilities in the areas of Space, C-UAS and Autonomous Systems, Electronic Warfare & Cyber, and AI/ML. The company develops and brings to market next-generation capabilities to support customers' critical missions and national security. Learn more at http://www.bluehalo.com and follow us on our LinkedIn.

SOURCE BlueHalo