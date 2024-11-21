blueharbor bank Announces Cash Dividend

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- blueharbor bank (OTCQX-BLHK) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a special dividend of $0.20 per share payable on December 13, 2024, to holders of record of its common stock on December 3, 2024. Jim Marshall, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, commented that "we are pleased that our strong capital and earnings provide the Bank with this opportunity to enhance the value of our shareholders' investments. Although no decisions have been made, our Board may consider additional special dividends in the future."

Forward-Looking Statement :

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "should," "will," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. As such, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include, among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit levels, loan demand and asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles, policies or guidelines; and the impact of competition from traditional or new sources. These and other factors that may emerge could cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. blueharbor bank takes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this press release.

