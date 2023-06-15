BlueHat Cyber, a Silicon Sky Company, Simplifies Storage Management and Improves I/O and Replication across Data Centers with Tintri VMstore

News provided by

Tintri

15 Jun, 2023, 09:15 ET

CHATSWORTH, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tintri®, a DDN® subsidiary and the leading provider of VM-aware AI-powered data management solutions, today announced BlueHat Cyber, an innovative and forward-thinking IT infrastructure and managed security services provider, implemented Tintri VMstoresolutions as the backbone of its Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) business. Tintri technology allows BlueHat Cyber to offload time-consuming administrative storage tasks and replicate across data centers so it can focus on providing its clients with premium service.

BlueHat Cyber, a Silicon Sky company, offers a comprehensive cyber security portfolio and assists in planning, design, integration, operation, and optimization of organizations' IT security requirements. With a broad range of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) offerings specializing in compute, network, storage, security, backup and disaster recovery, BlueHat Cyber has enterprise-grade Managed Cloud Platforms co-located in multiple carrier neutral data centers across the U.S.

BlueHat Cyber needed a solution to simplify storage management, improve I/O and replicate workloads across multiple data centers, and chose Tintri VMstore as the solution for its proven benefits with fast asynchronous replication, increased uptime and performance, and 'set it and forget it' operations. Today, BlueHat Cyber's U.S. Virtual Data Center is running on 100% Tintri VM-aware technology because it is a proven purpose-built solution to store and manage virtualized workloads in enterprise data centers.

"We went from spending eight to 10 hours a week managing storage to maybe taking a glance at it once in a blue moon. We basically set it and forget it. When looking at a new client proposal, we consider if we have the capacity to take it on, but we never have to think about I/O performance, regardless of how intense the workload," says Tim Averill, CTO, BlueHat Cyber.

Averill notes, "With Tintri's replication technology, I was able to failover an entire data center in less than six hours by myself. In fact, I liked the technology so much that we became a reseller partner for both on-premise and cloud services. We dropped all our other storage vendors and started selling Tintri exclusively."

"The key to a simple and successful hybrid cloud deployment is the use of best-of-breed technologies and industry best practices along with the support from an experienced MSP partner who can make the most cost-effective and future-proof recommendations, allowing your infrastructure to grow with your business," said Brock Mowry, CTO, Tintri. "We are proud to see Tintri VMstore deliver on simplified and worry-free data management as it has proven to do for BlueHat Cyber."

Learn more about BlueHat Cyber's implementation of Tintri VMstore here: tintri.com/resources/bluehat-cyber/.

About Silicon Sky
Founded in 2009, Silicon Sky is a global, specialist IT infrastructure product and service provider with locations in Atlanta, Grand Rapids, Reno and South Africa. The company has enterprise-grade Managed Cloud Platforms co-located in multiple-carrier data centers. It supplies and manages IT infrastructure hardware, software and services to organizations of all sizes by partnering with best-of-breed vendors to deliver the best possible solutions. For more information on Silicon Sky, visit www.siliconsky.com.

About Tintri
Tintri, a wholly owned subsidiary of DataDirect Networks (DDN), delivers purpose-built solutions to store and manage virtual machines in enterprise data centers. Thousands of customers have saved countless administrative hours using Tintri's innovative technologies. Explore the Tintri portfolio of solutions at https://www.tintri.com.

Contact:
Walt & Company, on behalf of Tintri
Sharon Sumrit, 408.369.7200 x2981
[email protected]

©2023 All rights reserved. DDN, Tintri and VMstore are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by DataDirect Networks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Tintri

