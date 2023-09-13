Bluehost Announces Second Annual Global Hunt for the Top WordPress Creators

The Global Bluehost Creators Awards are now open and judges from around the world will choose the top 20 WordPress creators who are breaking ground with innovative ideas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluehost, one of the largest WordPress hosting providers in the world, announced that applications are open for its second annual Bluehost Creators Awards global contest. The awards seek to recognize and honor the talent and effort of creators spanning the spectrum from business owners, bloggers, self-creators and students to creative professionals such as web developers, web designers, and digital marketing agencies serving enterprises.

The applications are open to submissions of websites, online applications, themes, plugins and blogs created with WordPress in June 2022 or later. From the global entries, 20 candidates will make the defining list of the best WordPress creators, broken down into two categories — Creative Web Professionals (web designers/developers) and Self Creators (small business owners, bloggers, students). The entries will be judged by a panel of industry leading design and development experts. All entries will be reviewed and awarded on innovation, creativity and user experience of the submission.

The entry period will close on November 16, 2023, at 11:59 P.M. EST. Finalists will be notified in March 2024. Winners can receive cash prizes up to $2,000, a one-year Bluehost Basic WordPress Hosting Plan, and media exposure and publicity.

"The Bluehost Creators Awards gives us an incredible opportunity to celebrate innovative WordPress creators and professionals—recognizing those who have created websites, projects or tools on WordPress and rewarding their success," said Kevin Walker, SVP of Marketing at Newfold Digital, parent company of Bluehost.

The Bluehost Creators Awards is in its second year of globally recognizing top WordPress creators who are breaking ground with creativity, innovation, and future-proof ideas. WordPress powers one-third of all websites in the world today, and Bluehost is one of the top providers recommended by WordPress.org since 2005.

The jury is comprised of key influential members from the WordPress community such as: Tracy Apps - Owner at tracy apps design, Pascal Birchler - Developer Relations Engineer at Google, Rob Cairns - Founder and CEO at Stunning Digital Marketing, Jorge Casals Rodríguez - General Manager at DataPocket, Michelle Frechette - Director of Community Engagement at StellarWP, James Giroux - Founder and CEO at TeamWP, Mike Hansen - Vice President of WordPress at Bluehost, Christina Hills - WordPress Expert and CEO at Website Creation Workshop, Winstina Hughes - Community and Government Customer Relations Manager at Maryland Department of Transportation, Raquel Manriquez - Community Manager at Elegant Themes, Francesca Marano - Director of Engineering Learning and Growth at XWP, James Marsland - Founder at Pootlepress, Matt Medeiros - Podcaster and WP Expert, Jen Miller - Founder at Next Door Marketer, Birgit Pauli-Haack - WordPress Developer Advocate at Automattic, Sunita Rai - Head of Marketing at ThemeGrill, Michelle Schulp Hunt - Independent UX Designer and WordPress Developer at Marktime Media, Daniel Schutzsmith - Web Team Lead at Pinellas County Government, Davinder Singh Kainth - Founder at TheWPWeekly.com, Brad Williams - Co-Founder and CEO at WebDevStudios and Adam Zielinski - WordPress Playground Architect at Automattic.

To submit an application for this year's contest, visit BluehostAwards.com. *No Purchase Necessary. For Official Rules, visit https://bluehostawards.com/application/rules/.

About Bluehost
Bluehost is the leading web hosting solutions provider specializing in WordPress. Since its founding in 2003, Bluehost has been trusted by millions of people because it makes building, growing, and managing successful WordPress websites easy. Bluehost delivers a suite of WordPress solutions designed with the perfect mix of guidance, tools, and expertise to build a professional website. Bluehost is a part of the Newfold Digital family of brands. For more information on Bluehost, visit Bluehost.com.

About Newfold Digital
Newfold Digital is a leading web and commerce technology company serving nearly 7 million customers globally. Established in 2021 through the combination of leading web services providers Endurance Web Presence and Web.com Group, our portfolio of brands includes: Bluehost, CrazyDomains, HostGator, Network Solutions, Register.com, Web.com, Yoast, YITH, and many others. We help customers of all sizes build a digital presence that delivers results. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to serve their online presence needs. Learn more about Newfold Digital at Newfold.com.

